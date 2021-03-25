Entertainment

Godzilla vs Kong, starring Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, opens to Rs 6.40 cr at Indian box office

Godzilla vs Kong, which released in multiple Indian languages including English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, has 'embarked on an excellent start', according to trade analysts.

FP Trending March 25, 2021 18:21:12 IST
Godzilla vs Kong has opened to a great start at the Indian box office. The movie, which released mid-week on 25 March, has collected Rs 6.40 crore at the box-office. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh’s tweet, the film embarked on an excellent start despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

On its opening day, Hindi markets were ordinary, however, South markets contributed a major chunk, he added.

The Hollywood biggie has a major star cast, including Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Deadpool 2 star Julian Dennison, Kyle Chandler from Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Demián Bichir.

The sci-fi movie revolves around two nearly 400ft beasts, King Kong and Godzilla, who turn the entire city into a battleground, without caring for any collateral damage, and indulge in powerful fights to satisfy primal pleasures. Meanwhile, humanity is silenced and transformed into being mere spectators as the action unfolds, apart from an eight-year-old deaf girl, named Jia (played by Kaylee Hottle) who starts sharing an emotional bond with the Kong and communicates through sign languages.

Godzilla vs Kong is currently running in Indian theatres and is available in several languages including English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

It is reported to be the 36th film in the Godzilla franchise which started with the 1954 film titled Godzilla.  The movie, which is a part of the Legendary Pictures Productions’ MonsterVerse franchise, will be the fourth film in that franchise.

Speaking about the film, director Adam had previously said the upcoming version will be the most definitive one. Godzilla and King Kong will clash in the film that will bring the two cinematic worlds together.

Updated Date: March 25, 2021 18:24:16 IST

