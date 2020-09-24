Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik become parents to a girl, couple announces on social media

Former One Direction singer Zayn Malik and US model Gigi Hadid have welcomed a 'healthy and beautiful' baby girl.

Model Gigi Hadid and singer Zayn Malik have welcomed their first child together. Zayn declared the news on Twitter, along with a picture of their baby daughter.

The black and white photo features Zayn’s hand holding the baby’s. He wrote, “Our baby girl is here, healthy [and] beautiful.”

“The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, [and] thankful for the life we will have together,” he concluded.

Check out their posts

Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful❤️to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x pic.twitter.com/nvhfOkk2fw — zayn (@zaynmalik) September 24, 2020

Gigi had previously appeared on the home edition of the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and confirmed that she was indeed pregnant. Although she was very excited, Gigi said that she would have liked it better if they got to announce it on their own terms. “Obviously, you know, we wish we could’ve announced it on our own terms, but we’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support so,” she said as Fallon congratulated her.

According to an earlier report, the news of Gigi Hadid and musician-boyfriend Zayn Malik expecting a child together first surfaced in April. It was Gigi's mother who had confirmed the news in an interview stating that she was surprised that their secret was leaked to the press but she was happy.