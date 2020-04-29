Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik reportedly expecting their first child together months after reports of separation
Fashion model Gigi Hadid and her boyfriend Zayn Malik are expecting their first child together. The news of the Victoria's Secret model's pregnancy was reported by TMZ.
"Gigi is 20 weeks along, and both their families are happy" the publication quoted the family sources for the couple as saying.
The model who rang in her 25th birthday on 23 April, took to social media to share multiple pictures from the celebration.
Had the sweetest day celebrating my 25th birthday with my quarantine family, who made it so special for me, along with all the love I felt from all over the world! Thank you to everyone for the birthday messages, I carried you with me yesterday!! I am grateful and lucky that my family and friends -near and far- are healthy and safe, and although I missed loved ones I wish I could have celebrated with, know that these times will make us even more grateful for togetherness to be had in the future ! I will never forget my 25th bday! +++The icing on the perfect quarantine bday was finding out my surprise everything-bagel-cake was made by the one and only Cake Boss @buddyvalastro who I have watched for over a decade. I CRIED REAL TEARS! BUDDY! This is a dream come true. I can’t believe you made this cake for me while the bakery is closed. It means more to me than you know, and when we hopefully meet some day you will truly know that there almost isn’t an episode I’ve missed. 10/10 would be a Carlo’s intern whenever needed. Grateful, honored, your biggest fan.
As reported by E! News, the couple who started dating in 2015, officially called it quits in 2018.
However, Gigi and former One Direction member came back together just before the December break and the singer reached out to Gigi last month and she seemed to be giving him another chance.
(With inputs from ANI)
