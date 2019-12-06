Ghost Stories teaser: Karan Johar unveils bone-chilling montage video from Netflix's upcoming horror anthology

After Bombay Talkies and Lust Stories, acclaimed filmmakers Karan Johar, Dibakar Banerjee, Zoya Akhtar, and Anurag Kashyap have returned for the third time with Ghost Stories.

The spine-chilling teaser of the latest anthology has just been dropped. The film stars Avinash Tewary, Gulshan Devaiah, Janhvi Kapoor, Kusha Kapila, Mrunal Thakur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Surekha Sikri, Sukant Goel, and Vijay Verma in pivotal roles.

With jump-scares aplenty, the 30-second-long teaser gives glimpses into the four different stories in the movie. It begins with an ominous shot of crows cawing on top of a barren tree. The scene quickly shifts to a series of montage shots, where Sobhita is seen feeding a doll, and a mortified Janhvi is seen nervously climbing up a flight of stairs.

According to a statement, the stories will be thematically connected to each other and culminate in a hair-raising end.

Check out the teaser here

Earlier, the makers had also released a series of posters from the show. Check them out here

So konsep Ghost Stories sama macam Lust Stories. Will be aired on Netflix and every director have each stories to tell. Shobita for Anurag Kashyap, Janhvi for Zoya Akhtar, Mrunal Thakur for KJo & Dibakar Banerjee. Release on 1st Jan 2020 pic.twitter.com/rpfM55C7iZ — Anna J 🐦 (@farhanajafri) December 1, 2019

The show will debut on Netflix on 1 January, 2020, which the four directors announced via a video.

The video begins with Kashyap excitedly saying, "Last year we did Lust Stories, and we had so much fun". To which, Karan added: "You all saw that and enjoyed, and we decided to go one step further. Something that has changed things for all of us." Zoya further addsthe directors have ventured into a different space with their recent collaboration, and drops hints on the plot of their films. Dibakar explains the premise of the project by saying, "It is about things that are not really human".

Concluding on how the film has changed everything for him, Karan says, "I don't think I can ever look at big fat weddings the same way again."

Check out the video here

Ghost Stories is the third collaboration between Netflix and RSVP. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP, in association with Ashi Dua of Flying Unicorn Entertainment, it will release exclusively on Netflix on 1 January, 2020.

Updated Date: Dec 06, 2019 12:36:12 IST