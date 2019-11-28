Ghost Stories: Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap, Dibakar Banerjee's Netflix anthology to debut on 1 January, 2020

Filmmakers Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee and Anurag Kashyap want everyone to "start their new year with a scream" as their anthology collab, Ghost Stories, is set to go live on Netflix on 1 January, 2020.

The filmmakers also teased the storyline of their much-anticipated project, which is being dubbed as an edge-of-the-seat psychological drama, while announcing the release date via a video. The video begins with Kashyap excitedly saying "last year we did Lust Stories and we had so much fun".

To which, Karan added: "You all saw that and enjoyed, and we decided to go one step further. Something that has changed things for all of us." Zoya further adds that the directors have ventured into a different space with their recent collaboration and drops hints on the plot of their film. Dibakar explains the premise of the project by saying "it is about things that are not really human".

Concluding on how the film has changed everything for him, Karan says, "I don't think I can ever look at big fat weddings the same way again."

Check out the announcement video here

The film stars Avinash Tewary, Gulshan Devaiah, Janhvi Kapoor, Kusha Kapila, Mrunal Thakur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Surekha Sikri, Sukant Goel, and Vijay Verma in pivotal roles.

Ghost Stories will be the third part in the anthology series, kickstarted in 2013 with Bombay Talkies, and continued with Lust Stories (2018). According to a statement, the stories will be thematically connected to each other and culminate in a hair-raising end.

Ghost Stories is the third collaboration between Netflix and RSVP. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala and RSVP, in association with Ashi Dua of Flying Unicorn Entertainment, it will release exclusively on Netflix.

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated Date: Nov 28, 2019 12:08:46 IST