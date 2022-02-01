Other notable streaming titles in February 2022 include Vikram's Mahaan on Amazon Prime Video India on 10 February, Uma Thurman's Suspicion on Apple TV+ on 4 February, and Celine Sciamma's Petite Maman on MUBI on 18 February.

Netflix

The Tinder Swindler - 2 February

The Tinder Swindler, by the makers of the previous hit Netflix documentary series Don't F**K With Cats and The Imposter, tells the real-life story of so-called ‘Tinder Swindler’ Simon Leviev, who defrauded scores of women he met on the dating app out of millions of dollars to fund his luxury lifestyle. Those wronged women then helped bring about his downfall.

Looop Lapeta - 4 February

Looop Lapeta, starring Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin, is a remake of Tom Tykwer’s 1998 cult classic German movie, Run Lola Run. According to the official plotline, the film "promises to be an adventurous ride through a sticky situation where a girlfriend is on a mission to rescue her boyfriend. As the plot unfolds, a series of events constantly prompts the lovers to make choices that define their future." The film is produced by Sony Pictures Films India and Ellipsis Entertainment, along with Aayush Maheshwari.

Twenty Five Twenty One - 12 February

Directed by Jung Ji-hyun and starring Kim Tae-ri, Nam Joo-hyuk, Bona, and Lee Joo-myung, the series depicts the romantic lives of five characters spanning from the years 1998 to 2021.

The plotline reads, "In a time when dreams seem out of reach, a teen fencer pursues big ambitions, and meets a hardworking young man who seeks to rebuild his life."

Following the record-breaking popularity of K-dramas such as Squid Game, Hellbound, and Vincenzo, streamer Netflix’s Korean arm has announced that they are launching more than 25 Korean shows in 2022, its largest number to date.

Jeen-Yuhs - 16 February

Jeen-Yuhs is a documentary film directed by Coodie & Chike about the life of rapper, record producer, businessman, and fashion designer Kanye West. Divided into three acts, Act I premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival on 23 January, 2022.

Space Force Season 2 - 18 February

Workplace comedy series Space Force is co-created Steve Carell, alongside The Office creator Greg Daniels, with both serving as executive producers.

Space Force is inspired by former US President Donald Trump's proposal for the sixth branch of the military, and follows decorated pilot and four-star general Mark R Naird (Carell), who has dreamed of running the air force, but instead finds himself tasked with leading the newly formed Space Force.

Returning series regulars also include John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, Tawny Newsome, Diana Silvers, Jimmy O Yang, and Don Lake.

The Fame Game - 25 February

The Fame Game, formerly known as Finding Anamika, is a story set in the world of glitz, glamour and fame and produced by Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment.

Madhuri will play the role of a Bollywood icon, Anamika Anand in the series, who seemingly has a perfect life. However, in the world of glamour - the lines of what is real and what is not can often be blurred. The family drama also stars Sanjay Kapoor, Manav Kaul, Lakshvir Saran, Suhasini Muley, Muskkaan Jaferi.

The Fame Game brings together Sri Rao as the showrunner and writer and Bejoy Nambiar and Karishma Kohli as directors.

Amazon Prime Video

One Cut Two Cut - 3 February

Billed as a satirical comedy, One Cut Two Cut revolves around an art and crafts teacher Gopi, played by Danish Sait, whose first day at work becomes a task of saving the school which has been taken hostage by four "radical social media activists".

The film is directed by Vamsidhar Bhogaraju, and produced by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar and Gurudatha Talwar under PRK banner.

Phat Tuesdays - 4 February

Phat Tuesdays founder, Guy Torry, and a line-up of world-famous comedians and personalities – including Anthony Anderson, Nick Cannon, Dave Chappelle, Snoop Dogg, Cedric the Entertainer, Tiffany Haddish, Steve Harvey, Regina King and more – share memories, laughs, and tributes to a night at The Comedy Store that forever changed the comedy landscape.

Mahaan - 10 February

Karthik Subbaraj’s directorial Mahaan features a real-life father-son duo Vikram and Dhruv. Produced by Lalit Kumar, the synopsis reads, “Mahaan is the story of a man whose family leaves him when he strays from the path of ideological living in his search for personal freedom. “However, as he realises his ambitions, he also misses the presence of his son in his life. Having fulfilled his dream of becoming a billionaire, does life give him a second chance to be a father?"

Gehraiyaan - 11 February

Directed by Shakun Batra, and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Gehraiyaan stars Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Dhairya Karwa as leads, along with Nasseruddin Shah and Rajat Kapoor in pivotal roles.

"Gehraiyaan is a relationship drama that looks beneath the surface of complex modern relationships, adulting, letting go, and taking control of ones’ life path," reads the official logline.

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel Season 4 - 18 February

Stand-up comedian Midge Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan) is returning with her grouchy manager Susie Myerson (Alex Borstein) – as well as her dysfunctional family: parents Rose Weissman (Marin Hinkle) and Abe Weissman (Tony Shalhoub), her ex-husband Joel (Michael Zegen), and ex-father-in-law Moishe (Kevin Pollak) for a fourth instalment in the series.

They will be joined by a host of new faces, including Kelly Bishop, best known for her role as Emily Gilmore on Gilmore Girls, Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us, Gilmore Girls), and Jason Alexander (Seinfeld).

Disney+ Hotstar

The Great Indian Murder - 4 February

The Great Indian Murder brings Vikas Swarup’s bestselling novel Six Suspects on screen. Actors Pratik Gandhi and Richa Chadha play detectives in this coming-of-age web series directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia.

SonyLIV

Rocket Boys - 4 February

Rocket Boys is a dramatised retelling of the lives of India’s nuclear physicists, Homi Bhabha (played by Jim Sarbh) and Vikram Sarabhai (played by Ishwak Singh), their journey to achieving greatness and writing pages of history. Created by Nikkhil Advani, Roy Kapur Films, and Emmay Entertainment, Rocket Boys will retrace the accomplishments and dwell deeper into the personalities of the Indian nuclear physicists.

Apple TV+

Suspicion - 4 February

Suspicion is a remake of the Israeli thriller False Flag (locally titled Kfulim). The official plotline reads as, "When the son of a prominent American businesswoman (Uma Thurman) is kidnapped from a New York hotel, the eye of suspicion quickly falls on four seemingly ordinary British citizens who were at the hotel on the night in question. As they find themselves in a trans-Atlantic cat and mouse race to evade the combined forces of the National Crime Agency and the FBI to prove their innocence, it becomes apparent that not everyone can be trusted. Who is really behind the mysterious abduction, and who is only guilty of being in the wrong place at the wrong time?"

Thurman plays Catherine Newman, an enigmatic CEO of a New York-based company. Kunal Nayyar as Aadesh Chopra and Georgina Campbell as Natalie Thompson. Both characters are prominently shown as two prime suspects.

Noah Emmerich, Elyes Gabel, Elizabeth Henstridge, Tom Rhys-Harries and Angel Coulby play the other major roles.

Severance - 18 February

Directed by Ben Stiller and created by Dan Erickson, this dystopian workplace thriller stars Adam Scott, Patricia Arquette, John Turturro, Britt Lower, Zach Cherry, Dichen Lachman, Jen Tullock, Tramell Tillman, Michael Chernus, and Christopher Walken.

In Severance, Mark Scout (Adam Scott) leads a team at Lumon Industries, whose employees have undergone a severance procedure, which surgically divides their memories between their work and personal lives. This daring experiment in ‘work-life balance’ is called into question as Mark finds himself at the centre of an unravelling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work… and of himself.

Luck - 18 February

MUBI

Cow - 11 February

A portrait of the life of a dairy cow called Luma, this observational documentary unflinchingly chronicles its subject’s daily life, from grazing in green fields to giving birth, making milk and everything in between.

Petite Maman - 18 February

Directed by Céline Sciamma, Petite Maman had its world premiere at the 71st Berlin International Film Festival. The official logline reads as, "Nelly, an 8-year-old girl, has just lost her beloved grandmother and is helping her parents clean out her mother's childhood home. One day, her mom abruptly leaves, and Nelly meets a girl her age as she's building a tree house in the woods."

Voot Select

We Need To Talk About Cosby - 1 February

This documentary from comedian W. Kamau Bell, looks at whether it’s possible to separate the art from the artist in the case of Bill Cosby, who was released from prison this summer after his sex-crime conviction was shockingly overturned

Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber - 28 February

An anthology series starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt (Inception, The Trial of the Chicago 7, 3rd Rock from the Sun), Kyle Chandler (Friday Night Lights, Argo) and Uma Thurman. The show tells the story of one of Silicon Valley’s most successful and most destructive unicorns, Uber. The SHOWTIME series will depict the roller-coaster ride of the upstart transportation company, embodying the highs and lows of Silicon Valley. Even amid the radical upheaval generated within the global tech capital, Uber stands out as both a marvel and a cautionary tale, featuring internal and external battles that ripple with unpredictable consequences.

ZEE5

Mithya - 11 February

Maine Pyar Kiya star Bhagyashree’s daughter Avantika Dassani will foray into the industry with Rohan Sippy’s psychological thriller-drama series Mithya. The makers of the show shared a poster, featuring Avantika and Huma Qureshi.

Love Hostel - 18 February

Directed by Shanker Raman and produced by Gauri Khan, Manish Mundra and Gaurav Verma under the banner Red Chillies Entertainment and Drishyam Films, Love Hostel features Sanya Malhotra, Vikrant Massey and Bobby Deol in lead roles.



Sutliyan - 25 February

Directed by Shree Narayan Singh, Sutliyan is a slice-of-life family drama, laced with deep-seated emotional turmoil, lighthearted humour and sibling camaraderie. The show will feature actors Ayesha Raza, Shiv Pandit, Vivaan Shah and Plabita Borthakur.

The story is about a family where the adult children return to their family home in Bhopal, the city where they grew up, weeks before Diwali.

Lionsgate Play

Mrs Wilson – 11 February

Mrs Wilson is a spy thriller based on a true story of actress Ruth Wilson’s grandmother, Alison, who discovered the mysterious death of her husband. The entire story takes a twist as Mrs Wilson learns that she is not the only wife of her husband Alec. The husband she knew for 22 years had a secret marriage and is left surprised. As the plot progresses, the thrill keeps the audience hooked on till the end. The series has Ruth Wilson, Iain Glen, Keeley Hawes & Anupam Kher in lead roles. The series is written by Anna Symon and directed by Richard Laxton.

Still Water – 18 February

Matt Damon starrer Still Water is a crime drama directed by Tom Mc Carthy, featuring Camille Cottin & Abigail Breslin in lead roles along with Matt Damon. The film revolves around Bill Baker played by Matt Damon, an unemployed oil rig worker who along with a French woman played by Camille Cottin sets out on an expedition to prove his daughter’s innocence, who is convicted for killing her lover in a foreign prison. However, his daughter claims she has been falsely accused, this makes Matt Damon investigate and do everything in his capacity to prove the innocence of his daughter.