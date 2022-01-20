Looop Lapeta’s characters posters featuring Taapsee Pannu & Tahir Raj Bhasin out now; check details here

After launching the impressive trailer of their highly-anticipated thriller Looop Lapeta last week, the character posters featuring Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin have also been unveiled.

Character details:

Both Taapsee (Savi) and Tahir’s (Satya) characters look unique and interesting like the other characters from the movie which appears distinct and crazy. Going by the posters, each character stands out and has a different story to tell, building the anticipation even further among the audience wanting to see the mystery and drama unfold.

Plot: Looop Lapeta promises to be an adventurous ride through a sticky situation where a girlfriend is on a mission to rescue her boyfriend. As the plot unfolds, a series of events constantly prompts the lovers to make choices that define their future. The film is produced by Sony Pictures Films India, Ellipsis Entertainment along with Aayush Maheshwari.

arrives on 4th Feb.



The film is an adaptation:

Looop Lapeta is the Bollywood adaptation of Tom Tykwer's celebrated cult classic Run Lola Run and the directorial feature film debut of Aakash Bhatia. The edge-of-the-seat thriller also brings together the best of both genres – comedy and thriller – with a pinch of action, making this the perfect entertainer that’ll have audiences hooked on Looop.

Looop Lapeta will premiere on 4 February, 2022, exclusively on Netflix.