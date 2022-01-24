Kannada comedy-adventure One Cut Two Cut to release on 3 February; check details
The film is directed by Vamsidhar Bhogaraju, and produced by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar and Gurudatha Talwar under PRK banner.
Actor comedian Danish Sait-starrer Kannada comedy adventure One Cut Two Cut is set to release on Amazon Prime Video on 3 February, the streamer announced on Monday. According to the makers, the satirical comedy revolves around an art and crafts teacher Gopi, played by Sait, whose first day at work becomes a task of saving the school which has been taken hostage by four "radical social media activists".
The film is directed by Vamsidhar Bhogaraju, and produced by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar and Gurudatha Talwar under PRK banner.
"Honouring Puneeth Rajkumar's legacy, One Cut Two Cut is one of three movies from the PRK Productions that will premiere on the service across 240 countries and territories," a note from the streamer read.
Actor-producer Puneeth Rajkumar passed away last year in October. The film also stars Prakash Belawadi, Samyukta Hornad, Vineeth Beep' Kumar and Sampath Maitreya in pivotal roles.
also read
Kanye West, now Ye, reportedly planning to travel to Russia, meet Vladimir Putin
Kanye West heads to Russia to work on new business deals with Aras Agalarov, the Azerbaijani-Russian billionaire businessman with ties to Donald Trump
Rust armourer sues film's ammunition supplier over mixing dummy and live weapons
Rust armourer sued the film's ammunition supplier, accusing him of leaving real bullets among the dummy cartridges, resulting in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer.
Netflix plans to develop two sequels of Red Notice; Rawson Marshall Thurber expected to direct
Netflix aims to start production on the sequels in 2023, with Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds to return.