The film is directed by Vamsidhar Bhogaraju, and produced by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar and Gurudatha Talwar under PRK banner.

Actor comedian Danish Sait-starrer Kannada comedy adventure One Cut Two Cut is set to release on Amazon Prime Video on 3 February, the streamer announced on Monday. According to the makers, the satirical comedy revolves around an art and crafts teacher Gopi, played by Sait, whose first day at work becomes a task of saving the school which has been taken hostage by four "radical social media activists".

"Honouring Puneeth Rajkumar's legacy, One Cut Two Cut is one of three movies from the PRK Productions that will premiere on the service across 240 countries and territories," a note from the streamer read.

Actor-producer Puneeth Rajkumar passed away last year in October. The film also stars Prakash Belawadi, Samyukta Hornad, Vineeth Beep' Kumar and Sampath Maitreya in pivotal roles.