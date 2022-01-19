Watch: Apple TV+ releases trailer of Severance, workplace thriller starring Adam Scott, Patricia Arquette
Directed by Ben Stiller and created by Dan Erickson, this dystopian Apple TV+ drama series will release on 18 February.
Apple TV+ has unveiled the trailer for Severance, a new workplace thriller series starring Adam Scott, Academy Award and Emmy Award winner Patricia Arquette, Emmy Award winner John Turturro, Britt Lower, Zach Cherry, Dichen Lachman, Jen Tullock, Tramell Tillman, Michael Chernus, and Academy Award winner Christopher Walken.
From director and executive producer Ben Stiller, and creator Dan Erickson, Severance will launch on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes on 18 February, followed by new weekly installments, each Friday during its nine-episode season.
In Severance, Mark Scout (Adam Scott) leads a team at Lumon Industries, whose employees have undergone a severance procedure, which surgically divides their memories between their work and personal lives. This daring experiment in ‘work-life balance’ is called into question as Mark finds himself at the centre of an unravelling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work… and of himself.
Watch the trailer here
Taking work/life balance to a brain-altering extreme. From Director @RedHourBen, #Severance comes to Apple TV+ February 18. https://t.co/XzvWPjPrYi pic.twitter.com/xiKnNgG7J2
— Apple TV (@AppleTV) January 18, 2022
The series is written and created by Dan Erickson. Mark Friedman, Chris Black, John Cameron and Andrew Colville are executive producers alongside Erickson. Ben Stiller, Nicky Weinstock and Jackie Cohn executive produce through Red Hour Productions, and both Patricia Arquette and Adam Scott serve as producers.
