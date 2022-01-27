Avantika Dassani was most recently spotted with Bhagyashree at the screening of Ranveer Singh's sports drama '83'. She is quite active on Instagram.

Bollywood actress Bhagyashree's daughter Avantika Dassani will now be seen following her mother and brother Abhimanyu Dassani's footsteps. Avantika is all set to step into the industry with Rohan Sippy’s psychological thriller Mithya. The project also stars Huma Qureshi and Parambrata Chattopadhyay.

The film poster features the actor sporting an intense look building intrigue for the dark and gritty premise of the psychological thriller-drama. Opting for an unconventional and experimental debut with a twisted tale of two female leads, Dassani promises a power-packed character in her first ever on-screen experience.

Sharing her excitement for the debut and shedding light on her first project, Avantika Dassani says, "It has been an absolute thrill to take on a challenging character and intriguing story such as this, for my very first endeavour. I’m also immensely grateful to have worked with with an incredibly talented and supportive cast and crew, that have warmly welcomed a newbie like me. Today OTT platforms are where audiences come looking for their most exciting experiences and good stories and I’m really glad to start my journey by being a part of this! I hope the audiences enjoy watching Mithya, as much as we have had making it."

Mithya is produced by Applause Entertainment and presented by Zee 5.