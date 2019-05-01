Game of Thrones: Yara Greyjoy aka Gemma Whelan's image of breastfeeding her daughter lauded by fans

See our full Game of Thrones coverage here

Game of Thrones' Yara Greyjoy, who is played by actress Gemma Whelan, is a strong-willed, fierce warrior princess in the HBO series. However, her off-air avatar is that of a caring mother to her baby who accompanied Whelan on the GoT sets as well.

Whelan recently posted an image of her breastfeeding her daughter and that is being hailed by social media as one of the most progressive images to be posted online. HBO's official handle commented on the post saying “aggressive fighter, loving mother”.

Another follower wrote “Proud of you, mama. Nothing like nursing sessions between battle scenes, I’m sure”. Many appreciated the actress' strong feminist stance in the comment section — “Yara. The ultimate feminist that women need. Woop woop.” A user even joked, saying, "What is fed may never cry." which is a spoof of house Greyjoy's often-mentioned phrase "What is dead may never die."

Gemma had earlier stated that her daughter had been on the GoT sets with her throughout the duration of filming the last season. She even confessed that it was very difficult for her mainly because she was tied to an armour all the time.

Updated Date: May 01, 2019 15:13:29 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.