Game of Thrones star Conleth Hill says last two seasons of HBO show 'aren't his favourite'

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Game of Thrones season 8.

The second-to-last episode of Game of Thrones brought with it the end of various fan favourite characters, including that of Lord Varys. The episode, titled The Bell, generated polarised reactions across the mammoth GoT fandom, as many expressed anger at Jaime and Cersei's death under the Red Keep's rubble, and Daenerys' rushed descent into madness.

But is was not just the fans who were disappointed with how the fifth episode panned out. Actor Conleth Hill, who played Lord Varys in the HBO show, also had mixed feeling about the last few seasons of the series and his character arc.

“I think they tried to make that work and couldn’t. It just felt like after season 6, I kind of dropped off the edge. I can’t complain because it’s six great seasons and I had some great scenes these last two seasons. But that’s when it changed for me a little,” Conleth said in an exit interview to Entertainment Weekly.

Although he underscored that he is “not dissatisfied” with the series “on the whole”, he was disheartened when he did not get to have a final showdown with his nemesis, Petyr Baelish aka Littlefinger. He added that he felt with every passing season, his character became increasingly "peripheral" to the central plot of the show.

“I was very bummed to not have a final scene with [Littlefinger]. I was bummed not to have any reaction to him dying, if he was my nemesis. That’s been my feeling the last couple seasons, that my character became more peripheral, that they concentrated on others more. That’s fine. It’s the nature of a multi-character show. It was kind of frustrating. As a whole it’s been overwhelmingly positive and brilliant but I suppose the last couple seasons weren’t my favourite,” he said.

For our full coverage on Game of Thrones season 8, click here.

Updated Date: May 16, 2019 11:15:25 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.