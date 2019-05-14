Game of Thrones actor Conleth Hill on Varys’ character arc: He remained true to his word

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from Game of Thrones season 8.

For our full coverage on Game of Thrones season 8, click here.

The penultimate episode of Game of Thrones raised the death count considerably, adding names of major players like Jaime, Cersei and Varys.

The Master of Whisperers, Varys (played by Conleth Hill) was known to serve his queen Daenerys Targaryen amidst growing emotions of mistrust and reservations about her reign. Hill recently opened up to Entertainment Weekly about his death sequence and what he thought of it.

“I took it very personally. I took it as a person, not as an actor or an artist. I understood the reactions of previous actors who had been in same position a lot more than I did at the time. You can’t help feeling that you failed in some way, that you haven’t lived up to some expectation that you didn’t know about," said Hill. He added that the sole consolation for him was to know that other actors, who had worked as much or harder than him, were facing a similar fate.

In the last episode titled 'The Bells', Varys is seen penning a scroll to an unknown destination which probably contained an advocacy of Jon Snow's name for the Iron Throne. His betrayal was reported to Dany by Tyrion, owing to which Varys met with his death. Talking about his character's decision to rebel against Dany, Hill added, that Varys "was absolutely true to his word the whole way through."

Conleth noted how Varys had always said that he wanted a fair ruler on the throne. The character (on frequent occasions) has admitted that he possesses no distraction of love or desire or any such thing. Looking at the series of events in retrospect made sense, confessed Hill, adding that he was inconsolable when he learned of Varys' death.

Updated Date: May 14, 2019 14:26:34 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.