Game of Thrones season 8 episode 5: Fans are disappointed with Jaime Lannister's arc in latest episode

Disclaimer: The following article contains major spoilers from Game of Thrones season 8 episode 5.

The last but one episode brought with it a series of sweeping events, some expected and others quite unforeseen. As Daenerys Targaryen burnt King's Landing to dust, the life of two of most important characters in the series — Cersei and Jaime Lannister — also came to an end. While fans may have expected the characters to be killed off by the end of the HBO show, their final moments in each others' arms have left many fans disappointed.

Some have even complained that Jaime's entire character arc has gone to waste.

Here is what fans are saying about the Jaime and Cersei's death.

8 seasons of character development for jaime to die next to cersei..... ok#gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/wgn1OpYfM9 — sansa stark only (@zosiamarchs) May 13, 2019

I’m sorry. Jaime and Cersei went out HOW??? #GamefThrones — Heidi Warren (@Heidi_Kylie_K) May 13, 2019

they really built up 5 seasons of character development for jaime to destroy it in 2 episodes #got pic.twitter.com/oQznsYxJuQ — inez (@ffoggynelsons) May 13, 2019

#gameofthrones i can’t believe jaime’s character development got reduced to this pic.twitter.com/GmrjVQCSGe — bec💫 got spoilers !! (@vawkwardbec) May 13, 2019

Jaime, you deserved so much better than this even though I’m mad at you right now. #GameOfThrones — S. Jae-Jones (JJ) (@sjaejones) May 13, 2019

RIP not to Jaime Lannister, who lives on in our hearts, but to his character development #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/gcPANfY05I — Lauren Sarner (@LaurenSarner) May 13, 2019

Me to the writers after they made Cersei die at peace with Jaime #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/x2LQhL2QCx — Kimaya Warren 👑 (@doseofmaya_) May 13, 2019

how i look after years of saying jaime would kill cersei or that arya would kill cersei with jaime’s face #gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/sKmm2Swv57 — emily padula (@emilypadula) May 13, 2019

jaime lannister really wanted to run back to cersei ... i’m disgusted #gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/62Ci3fUN8F — chizaerys targaryen (@grandmachiz) May 13, 2019

Me investing 8 seasons of watching only to get Cersei and Jaime dying like a broke ass Romeo and Juliet #GameofThones pic.twitter.com/qNQP3isZ9t — faux angel¿? (@jillian_maia) May 13, 2019

Updated Date: May 13, 2019 12:02:52 IST

