Game of Thrones season 8 episode 5: Fans are disappointed with Jaime Lannister's arc in latest episode

FP Staff

May 13, 2019 11:58:56 IST

Disclaimer: The following article contains major spoilers from Game of Thrones season 8 episode 5.

The last but one episode brought with it a series of sweeping events, some expected and others quite unforeseen. As Daenerys Targaryen burnt King's Landing to dust, the life of two of most important characters in the series — Cersei and Jaime Lannister — also came to an end. While fans may have expected the characters to be killed off by the end of the HBO show, their final moments in each others' arms have left many fans disappointed.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister in Game of Thrones. Image from Facebook

Some have even complained that Jaime's entire character arc has gone to waste.

Here is what fans are saying about the Jaime and Cersei's death.

 

 

Updated Date: May 13, 2019 12:02:52 IST

