You are here:

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 5: Twitter reacts to Cersei's arc in episode 5 of HBO series

FP Staff

May 13, 2019 13:46:34 IST

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from Game of Thrones season 8 episode 5.

For our full coverage on Game of Thrones season 8, click here.

Cersei Lannister, one of the most spectacular anti-heroes of television, has bit the dust. Literally. The penultimate episode of HBO fantasy drama Game of Thrones, had Jaime Lannister aka the Kingslayer and the Mother of Madness (as Cersei was once referred to by Tyrion), die each others arms, under a pile of debris.

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 5: Twitter reacts to Cerseis arc in episode 5 of HBO series

Cersei Lannister. Image via Twitter

The Queen, in her hay day had concocted a regicide, endured the walk of shame, and faced the death of all her children. She had destroyed her enemies such as the High Sparrow in the most cruel and gruesome manner, and had a penchant for an unending stream of manipulations and slander. So, to watch her die in tears, as the city crumbled and fell on her and her twin brother, was in all probability, a little underwhelming.

Cersei was a complex character, right from the beginning. She had mastered the art of statesmanship and her thirst for control over the Seven Kingdoms drove her to extremes beyond measure. So when death came in the form of buildings falling on her head, it was a little less spectacular than what could have been expected for the Mother of Madness.

All theories around Jaime killing Cersei or Arya ticking her off her list amounted to nothing. Fans who have been following the show for years do not seem to be happy. Many took to Twitter to voice their disappointed about how their favourite villain was destroyed at last.

Check out some of the Twitter reactions to Cersei's death.

 

 

 

Updated Date: May 13, 2019 14:11:42 IST

tags: Arya Stark , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Cersei Lannister , Game of Thrones , Game of Thrones season 8 , Game of Thrones season 8 episode 5 , Jaime Lannister , NowStreaming , Shareworthy

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.

also see

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 5: Twitter erupts with memes on Daenerys, Drogon and Cersei

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 5: Twitter erupts with memes on Daenerys, Drogon and Cersei

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 5: Will Arya Stark fulfill Melisandre's prophecy in the final episode?

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 5: Will Arya Stark fulfill Melisandre's prophecy in the final episode?

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 5: Fans are disappointed with Jaime Lannister's arc in latest episode

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 5: Fans are disappointed with Jaime Lannister's arc in latest episode