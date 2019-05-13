Game of Thrones season 8 episode 5: Twitter reacts to Cersei's arc in episode 5 of HBO series

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from Game of Thrones season 8 episode 5.

Cersei Lannister, one of the most spectacular anti-heroes of television, has bit the dust. Literally. The penultimate episode of HBO fantasy drama Game of Thrones, had Jaime Lannister aka the Kingslayer and the Mother of Madness (as Cersei was once referred to by Tyrion), die each others arms, under a pile of debris.

The Queen, in her hay day had concocted a regicide, endured the walk of shame, and faced the death of all her children. She had destroyed her enemies such as the High Sparrow in the most cruel and gruesome manner, and had a penchant for an unending stream of manipulations and slander. So, to watch her die in tears, as the city crumbled and fell on her and her twin brother, was in all probability, a little underwhelming.

Cersei was a complex character, right from the beginning. She had mastered the art of statesmanship and her thirst for control over the Seven Kingdoms drove her to extremes beyond measure. So when death came in the form of buildings falling on her head, it was a little less spectacular than what could have been expected for the Mother of Madness.

All theories around Jaime killing Cersei or Arya ticking her off her list amounted to nothing. Fans who have been following the show for years do not seem to be happy. Many took to Twitter to voice their disappointed about how their favourite villain was destroyed at last.

Check out some of the Twitter reactions to Cersei's death.

#GameofThrones Me to D&D tonight after lovehating Cersei for 8 seasons and getting... death by debris????!! pic.twitter.com/nRFEjpVSoj — NG (@sendmethecats) May 13, 2019

In a world with arya stark, jon snow, the hound, grey worm, and a fucking dragon This is what killed Cersei #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/cD448v1mbH — Cheeky Pep (@cheeky_pep) May 13, 2019

all that Cersei buildup and she died from poor infrastructure — Steadman™ (@AsteadWesley) May 13, 2019

how we wanted cersei to die: stabbed drowned bludgeoned poisoned burnt choked writers: rocks#GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/yyWeTqC58C — antonio (@damianbelara) May 13, 2019

Everybody watching how Cersei went out: pic.twitter.com/Nkd5t70gKH — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) May 13, 2019

When you wait 10 years and 8 seasons just to see Cersei Lannister get killed by a brick ‍♂️ #DemThrones #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/n2j0lzgAlT — Johannes (@johanneshvl) May 13, 2019

#GameofThrones all that build up and this is how Cersei goes out pic.twitter.com/Nf9UmiGUOh — Ella (@ella__bou) May 13, 2019

how i look after years of saying jaime would kill cersei or that arya would kill cersei with jaime’s face #gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/sKmm2Swv57 — emily padula (@emilypadula) May 13, 2019

Cersei lost to ARCHITECTURE — Kofie (@KofieYeboah) May 13, 2019

Updated Date: May 13, 2019 14:11:42 IST

