Game of Thrones: George RR Martin confirms HBO is moving forward with three spinoff shows

Author George RR Martin, whose A Song of Ice & Fire saga acts as a base to HBO’s popular series Game of Thrones, on Saturday, 4 May, revealed that makers are working on three spin-offs of the show. Game of Thrones will come to an end with its eighth season. The last episode is scheduled to air on 19 May.

“The one I am not supposed to call The Long Night will be shooting later this year and two other shows remain in the script stage, but are edging closer,” Martin wrote on his blog post.

HBO had given a pilot order to one of the prequel series starring Naomi Watts and written by Jane Goldman and Martin in June 2018, but nothing much is known about the other two spin-offs. The prequel series will chronicle the world’s descent from the golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour.

However, as to what they’ll be about, Martin had earlier suggested that “maybe some of you should pick up a copy of Fire & Blood,” and come up with your own theories.”

It was first revealed back in May 2017 that HBO would be exploring options for Game of Thrones spin-off series with four different writers. In April of this year, Bryan Cogman confirmed his series wouldn’t be going forward.

Updated Date: May 06, 2019 10:22:16 IST

