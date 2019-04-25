Game of Thrones spin-off series scrapped by HBO; producer Bryan Cogman says he's 'done with Westeros'

Game of Thrones is finally moving towards its end, but fans were taking respite in the knowledge that the series will at least mushroom into other spinoffs. However, GoT co-executive producer screenwriter Bryan Cogman has now confirmed that one of the prequel series has been scrapped by HBO.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Cogman said that the broadcaster has decided to drop his prequel series. "My prequel show is not happening and will not happen. HBO decided to go a different way. I'm working with Amazon now and helping them out with their shows. So, it is a goodbye. I am done with Westeros," he told the daily.

It was earlier confirmed that Cogman's spinoff was fifth of the five announced series and he was working on the pilot with George RR Martin.

Cogman has backed several iconic episodes in the series like Kissed By Fire, Cripples, Bastards, and Broken Things, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms and the upcoming Battle of Winterfell.

Another prequel pilot is already in production at HBO, tentatively titled The Long Night. Marquis Rodriquez, John Simm, Richard McCabe, John Heffernan, and Dixie Egerickx have joined the project, to be fronted by Naomi Watts.

