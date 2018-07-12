Pilot episode of Game of Thrones prequel series to start filming in Belfast in October

In June, HBO had announced that is was moving ahead with George RR Martin's Game of Thrones prequel series. Now, Deadline reports that the pilot is set to start filming in Belfast in October.

Martin had given the prequel a working title of The Long Night. The new series will be thousand years before the events of the fantasy drama show. It will chronicle "the world's descent from the Golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour" and explore the secrets of the warring families in the fictional kingdom of Westeros. None of the older cast members will be a part of this project.

The prequel will reportedly be filmed at The Paint Hall in Belfast's Titanic Quarters, which was also the studio where most main Game of Throne episodes were shot, along with Superman TV prequel Krypton and a future Star Wars spin-off, reported Deadline.

Metro reported that the filming of the eighth and final season of the medieval fantasy show was recently finished, with the cast and crew attending a wrap party in Belfast.

The series has been created by British screenwriter Jane Goldman with author George RR Martin, whose novel series A Song of Ice and Fire is the basis for the Game of Thrones television series.

