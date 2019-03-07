Game of Thrones author George RR Martin on HBO series: Wish I'd completed writing before show got ahead

Washington DC: While fans are eagerly waiting to discover which character will finally grace the iron throne, George RR Martin, the man behind Game of Thrones, has mixed feelings about the show coming to an end.

“It’s been an incredible ride. And almost all of it has been great. Obviously, I wished I finished these books sooner so the show hadn’t gotten ahead of me. I never anticipated that,” Entertainment Weekly quoted Martin as saying.

Martin struggled for eight years to finish the sixth book in his A Song of Ice and Fire series, The Winds of Winter. Though a publication date has been set for the upcoming book, the writer has reportedly planned a seventh novel titled A Dream of Spring.

While the show continued to move on, on paper, the fantasy saga halted in 2011’s A Dance With Dragons with the murder of Jon Snow, a twist in the plot line that concluded season 5 finale in 2015. Since then, it’s been unclear if the book’s plot line will be followed by that of the series.’

After a month of teasing fans with bits and pieces of teasers from the upcoming season, the makers have finally launched the official trailer of the immensely anticipated finale on Wednesday.

The trailer features all major characters from the drama series, gearing up to fight for Westeros against the spine-chilling White Walker-army that waits for them beyond the wall.

From giving a glimpse of each and every significant character who has managed to survive this far; including Arya Stark (Maisie Williams), Jon Snow (Kit Harington), Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage), Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner), and Bran Stark, (Isaac Hempstead Wright), Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey); to teasing some exciting dialogues from the upcoming season, the trailer is everything one expected from the makers and more.

The show premieres on HBO, 14 April.

