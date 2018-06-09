Game of Thrones prequel pilot ordered by HBO: All you need to know about upcoming spin-off series

HBO said on Friday it is moving ahead with a prequel for its hit television series Game of Thrones, the first green light for five potential spin-off projects for the award-winning medieval fantasy. News of the prequel comes ahead of the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones, which is due to be broadcast in 2019.

The series, which has won multiple Emmy awards, is HBO’s biggest hit ever with an army of devoted fans worldwide.

Here is all you need to know about the new Game of Thrones prequel series.

What is the prequel series about?

HBO has given a pilot order to a prequel that will take place thousands of years before the events of Game of Thrones, the biggest international hit for the Time Warner channel. The new series will chronicle “the world’s descent from the Golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour” and look at the secrets of the history of the warring families in the fictional kingdom of Westeros.

As per Variety, "Only one thing is for sure: From the horrifying secrets of Westeros' history to the true origin of the White Walkers, the mysteries of the East to the Starks of legend — it's not the story we think we know."

If all goes well with the pilot, the network will order a full TV series.

Who is behind the new series?

The as yet untitled prequel was created by British screenwriter Jane Goldman with author George RR Martin, whose novel series A Song of Ice and Fire is the basis for the Game of Thrones television series.

When is the prequel series coming out?

HBO gave no timescale for when the prequel series might air but executives have said any spin-offs would not be broadcast until at least a year after the final season of Game of Thrones in 2019.

What about the other spin-offs?

Martin said a year ago that he is working with at least four other writers on ideas for other spin-offs but details have remained under wraps. But HBO and Martin have said some of them may not even be set on Westeros, and that fans should not expect them to feature the same characters as Game of Thrones. “This story, A Song of Fire and Ice, is done. There’s no revival, reboot, spinoff talk,” HBO programming president Casey Bloys told The Hollywood Reporter earlier this year.

With inputs from Reuters

Updated Date: Jun 09, 2018 11:24 AM