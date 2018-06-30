Game of Thrones' final season 'will be bloodier, and more emotionally torturous than ever': Sophie Turner

London: Actress Sophie Turner has promised "more death and emotional torture" in the final season of fantasy series Game of Thrones.

In an interview with an entertainment portal Gold Derby, she said that the final season will be bloodier, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"It's Game Of Thrones so it is going to be bloodier and more death and more emotionally torturous than all the years before," Turner said.

Based on George RR Martin's novels, the show is about the thrilling quest to claim the Iron Throne. Turner is seen as Sansa Stark, the eldest daughter of House Stark of Winterfell, in the show. An intricate and surprising tale, HBO's Game of Thrones has been internationally acclaimed for its plot twists and gore.

The series also stars Emilia Clarke, Kit Harington, Maisie Williams, Lena Headey, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Peter Dinklage in prominent roles.

Co-created by David Benioff and DB Weiss, the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones will premiere in 2019. It will air in India on Star World.

Talking about the last season, Turner added, "I can tell you that there's definitely a coming together of people to fight the impending doom. There's a lot of tension between these little groups, battling for what they think is right."

(With inputs from Indo-Asian News Service)

Updated Date: Jun 30, 2018 12:00 PM