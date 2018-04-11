Game of Thrones season 8 final battle scene reportedly took 55 days to shoot; will be TV’s biggest fighting spectacle

HBO’s magnum opus Game of Thrones has cemented its position as one of the eagerly awaited TV shows across the world transcending geographical, language barriers. The show commands a huge base of a loyal audience; the TV show’s fans are now waiting for the upcoming eighth and final season with bated breaths.

While several speculations around the season's plot and characters have been doing the rounds ever since season 7 came to a close in 2017, latest reports suggest that a certain battle sequence in season 8 took 55 days to shoot.

Watchers on the Wall, a fan website suggested that the speculated final battle of the upcoming season — also famous in the GOT fandom as ‘Battle of Winterfell’ has been shot extensively for 55 days.

Jonathan Quinlan, one of the assistant directors on the show, had posted a picture on Pinterest/Instagram thanking the crew for their continuous dedication and hard work. However, Quinlan later deleted the post from social media.

The picture contained a message from “producer types” which read, “This is for the Night Dragons…For enduring 55 straight nights."

The memo further reads, "When tens of millions of people around the world watch this episode a year from now. They won't know how hard you worked. They won't care how tired you were or how tough it was to do your job in sub-freezing temperatures. They'll understand that they're watching something that's never been done before. And that's because of you."

Previously, Game of Thrones has enthralled fans with mammoth battle scenes that have contributed to getting the show the epic stature it commands currently. The ‘Battle of Bastards’ in season 6; the ‘Battle of the Goldroad’ (commonly known as the Train Loot Attack) from the fourth episode, ‘Spoils of War’ of season 7 — are considered to be the show’s major highlights in terms of epic battle sequences. The production team has also acknowledged that they had to go out of their way, in terms of scale, budget and overall production.

According to various prevalent fan theories, in the upcoming season, Night King (atop Viserion) and his army of the dead will call an attack on Winterfell and will have a showdown with Jon Snow and Daenerys’ remaining two dragons (Drogon and Rhaegal).

Game of Thrones season 8 is slated to premiere in 2019.

Published Date: Apr 11, 2018 11:12 AM | Updated Date: Apr 11, 2018 11:12 AM