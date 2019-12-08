Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman 1984 teaser unveiled ahead of trailer release on 8 December

Fans of the much awaited Wonder Woman 1984 were treated with a teaser of the film, headlined by Gal Gadot. Its trailer is expected to be out sometime on 8 December (Sunday).

The brief video, set to '80s pop music, sees Gadot's superheroine looking as tough as ever as she beats up bad guys, uses her golden lasso and dodges bullets. "Nothing good is born from lies and greatness is not what you think," she can be heard saying in the video.

Here is the teaser

Wonder Woman 1984 will see Diana Prince come to conflict with the Soviet Union during the Cold War in the 1980s, and combat with her most formidable foe, Cheetah (Kristen Wiig). Chris Pine and Robin Wright will also reprise their roles as Steve Trevor and Antiope, respectively. The cast has also added Pedro Pascal, whose will play villain Maxwell Lord.

It is directed by Patty Jenkins, who has helmed 2017's Wonder Woman, which was one of the highest grossing films of that year. The review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes had even included the film in their list of Best Superhero films of all time.

The first footage from the film was played for the audience at the 2018 San Diego Comic-Con. The scene featured Gadot save a young girl from some bad guys in their Miami Vice-finest in a very ’80s-looking mall.

Previously, Jenkins had explained why she chose to set Wonder Woman 1984 in the '80s, "It was mankind at its best and worst. We see Wonder Woman in a period of time that is us at our most extreme...We thought it could go on forever, everything we were doing right then."

In December 2018, Gadot had shared a sentimental message along with a behind-the-scenes photograph to mark the film's wrap. Gadot wrote that the experience of filming the movie was as much amazing as they were working on the first Wonder Woman.

Wonder Woman 1984 is scheduled to be released on 5 June, 2020.

(With inputs from The Associated Press)

