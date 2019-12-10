From Robert De Niro in The Irishman to Game of Thrones, snubs that hurt from Golden Globes 2020 nominations

The 2020 Golden Globes nominations on Monday baffled all and how! 2019 was certainly a year crowded with strong films, where most of the top contenders have lived up to their expectations. However, who would have thought that their might be movies that the Globes would not have room for?

Netflix's divorce drama Marriage Story led the Golden Globes nominations list, dominated by stories about men, and marked by snubs for actor Robert De Niro and television shows like Game of Thrones and social justice drama When They See Us.

Acclaimed films like Ad Astra, Clemency, Dark Waters, Downton Abbey, Honey Boy, The Lighthouse, The Peanut Butter Falcon, Queen & Slim, Uncut Gems, and Us failed to even secure one nomination in the list.

The following is a rundown on some of the oddest snubs from the Golden Globe nominations this year.

No women directors

Perhaps the most glaring oversight came in the Best Director — Motion Picture category: All five nominees are men (Bong Joon Ho, Sam Mendes, Todd Phillips, Martin Scorsese, and Quentin Tarantino), despite 2019 being a landmark year for women behind the camera.

In the movie race, stories about and by women, including Harriet, Little Women, Bombshell, and Hustlers, were omitted from the major races although some of their stars, including Saoirse Ronan, Jennifer Lopez, Charlize Theron, and Cynthia Erivo secured acting nods.

The snub was immediately called out on social media, with filmmakers like Honey Boy director Alma Har’el tweeting, “Do not look for justice in the awards system.” However, Hollywood Foreign Press Association president Lorenzo Soria defended the move by saying the organisation votes based on film, not gender. “What happened is that we don’t vote by gender. We vote by film and accomplishment,” Soria told Variety at the Globes announcement on Monday.

Robert De Niro

De Niro, the star of The Irishman, was left out of the best actor race, although his co-stars Al Pacino and Joe Pesci won nods for their supporting roles, and Scorsese for Best Director. “It means so much to all of us — to me, Bob, Joe, Al, and the whole team — to be recognised with these nominations,” Scorsese said in a statement.

When They See Us

Ava DuVernay's acclaimed miniseries When They See Us failed to earn a single one, despite earning 16 Emmy nods — and two wins.

Check out a tweet pointing out at this snub

When They See Us getting ZERO Golden Globe nominations tells you everything you need to know about the #GoldenGlobes. — Dalton Ross (@DaltonRoss) December 9, 2019

Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones, one of the most critically acclaimed and longest running shows ever, received no love on Monday except for lead actor Kit Harington. At the Emmys this year, the show snatched the Outstanding Series Award, including 10 nominations.

Adam Sandler for Uncut Gems, Shia LaBeouf for Honey Boy

Shia LaBeouf's Honey Boy, written by the actor, and directed by Alma Har'el, is touted as his most personal role to date. But the movie, a critical darling that sold at Sundance to Amazon Studios, did not receive any nominations at the Golden Globes.

Despite securing a Best Director Award to the Safdie Brothers by The New York Film Critics Circle, Uncut Gems did not find a place in the Golden Globes nomination list. Adam Sandler, who has been amassing several strong reviews and praises, was also snubbed. The HFPA turned a cold shoulder to the Safdie brothers’ drama (which was originally submitted as a comedy, though that decision was later vetoed by the HFPA and the film competed as a drama, which likely hurt its chances here).

I Lost My Body

Netflix’s small but hauntingly moving animated contender about a severed hand making its way across Paris to reconnect with its owner was overshadowed by mighty studio monoliths with huge box office numbers, like Frozen 2, The Lion King, and Toy Story 4.

Updated Date: Dec 10, 2019 14:51:11 IST