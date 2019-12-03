Adam Sandler's Uncut Gems reclassified as Drama at Golden Globes 2020; organisation overturns it as musical comedy

Adam Sandler-starrer Uncut Gems has been reclassified as a drama for the upcoming Golden Globes.

According to Variety, a representative of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association confirmed on Monday the organization had overturned the submission of Uncut Gems as a musical/comedy, and it will compete as a drama.

The change comes in accordance with the new rules of Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which state, "dramas with comedic overtones should be entered as dramas,” rather than in the musical or comedy category.

In Uncut Gems, Sandler plays Howard Ratner, a charismatic jewelry dealer with many high-profile New York clients, though his compulsive gambling habit often leaves him scrambling to pay off his debts. He keeps moving (also losing) sports bets around the city with a bit of insider information in his back pocket. Hence, Ratner's altering grand plans put his business, family relationships, and safety at risk.

Joining Sandler in the cast are Lakeith Stanfield, Julia Fox, Kevin Garnett, Idina Menzel, Eric Bogosian, and Judd Hirsch.

The film was initially premiered at Telluride Film Festival this year, where critics showered it with massive acclaim. It was also named one of the best at Toronto International Film Festival, with Sandler’s performance, in particular, singled out as making it a must-see. Uncut Gems is scheduled to release on 13 December.

Variety also reports Uncut Gems has been nominated for three Gotham Awards and five Independent Spirit Awards, including Best Film, Best Male Lead for Sandler, Best Director for brothers Benny and Josh Safdie, Best Script for Ronald Bronstein and the Safdie brothers, and Best Editing for Bronstein and Benny Safdie.

The 77th Golden Globe Awards will be held on 5 January, with Ricky Gervais hosting the ceremony. Nominations will be announced on 9 December.

