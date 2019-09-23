Emmys 2019 highlights: Phoebe Waller-Bridge wins big, Jharrel Jerome's moving tribute, Bryan Cranston's monologue

The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards kicked off in all earnesty, celebrating the biggest night of television. The ceremony delivered plenty highlights — including Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage's unprecedented win, Michelle Williams' pay equality plea, and Jharrel Jerome's moving tribute to 'The Exonerated Five'.

This year's Emmys were sans host, with a number of presenters taking us through the ceremony, including Jimmy Kimmel, Naomi Watts, Viola Davis, Sophie Turner and more.

Check out some of the top highlights

Homer Simpson taking over to open the night

30 years later and #TheSimpsons is still going strong! Great to see Homer kick off the #Emmys! @TheSimpsons pic.twitter.com/j18sPfGnhg — LightsCameraJackson (@LCJReviews) September 23, 2019

As noted, this year’s Emmy ceremony is the second major awards show,, after the Oscars pulled off a successful night, to move forward hostless. Homer Simpson made a surprise appearance on stage to host the show, however an animated piano dropped on his head and within seconds, Black-ish actor Anthony Anderson frantically began looking for a replacement presenter. “We need somebody out there to rescue this thing!” he called out. Eventually, Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston graced the stage to deliver a monologue about the power of television.

Billy Porter's huge win

Billy Porter created history after becoming the first gay man to win the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama. “And once again we witness history unfold,” said Kerry Washington as she presented him with the award for his role in Pose that tells the story of queer people of colour during the AIDS crisis in New York.

“We as artists are the people who get to change the hearts and minds of the people on this planet — please, don’t ever stop doing that,” he said as he and his fabulous headwear took the trophy.

Julia Garner compares Emmys trophy to a chocolate bar

Julia Garner beat out all the ladies from #GameofThrones like... Full list of winners so far: https://t.co/9m3i97g86q pic.twitter.com/4FJHBeOmWm — KTVU (@KTVU) September 23, 2019

Julia Garner scored an unexpected win as the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for Ozark, despite being up against three Game of Thrones stars -- and no one seems more surprised than the actress. "This looks kind of like a piece of chocolate, like a candy wrapper -- I'm sorry, I'm so nervous! What I'm saying about the chocolate is I want to give a piece to everybody who has been a part of my life," she says on stage.

Comedy's big winners

Tony Shaloub won the night’s first award, for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his work in The Marvellous Mrs Maisel. Alex Borstein won Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, for the same show. She downed a quick shot before accepting her award.

Alex Borstein's reaction to winning at the #Emmys deserves an #Emmys win of its own. All winners here: https://t.co/nAKOeMzLKN pic.twitter.com/wipcBEmSHa — Variety (@Variety) September 23, 2019

Phoebe Waller-Bridge is so far the big winner of the night, taking out two wins for her series Fleabag: Outstanding Comedy Actress and Writing for a Comedy Series. “It’s reassuring to know that a dirty, pervy, messed-up woman can make it to the Emmys!” she said, joking that while writing is difficult, she does it all for the awards.

Writing and acting can be hard and painful, but that's why we all kneel to Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Congrats on your two #Emmys wins! 🏆 #Fleabag pic.twitter.com/5rYAjG2gTf — Fleabag (@fleabag) September 23, 2019

Crowd erupts in an applause for Jharrel Jerome's win

Jharrel Jerome accepted the award for lead actor in a limited series or movie during the 71st Emmy Awards, for his portrayal of Korey Wise in When They See Us. The four-part Netflix series based on the events of 1988, in which five men of colour were prosecuted on false charges relating to a sexual assault. The five men, who have since been dubbed The Exonerated Five, were also present at the Emmys, attending alongside the writer-director of the show, Ava DuVernay.

"I feel like I should just be in the Bronx right now, chilling, waiting for my mum's cooking or something," Jerome says in his speech.

"But I'm here in front of my inspirations. I'm here in front of people I'm motivated by. I'm here because of people like the actors I was nominated in the category with." he concluded.

Game of Thrones' Peter Dinklage wins the Best Supporting Actor

Game of Thrones won the final award of the ceremony, for Best Drama Series, with the cast and crew once more reuniting after the acclaimed HBO show finished its eighth and final season earlier this year. However, in a surprise win, Peter Dinklage took home the Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.

“I count myself so lucky to be a part of a community that is all about tolerance and diversity — because no other place would I be standing on a stage,” he said.

