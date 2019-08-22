Bombshell Trailer: Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie, Charlize Theron caught between tense stares, awkward silences

The first trailer for Jay Roach's Bombshell is only over a minute long, and includes mere three words but presses on important message on how sometimes words are absolutely unnecessary. The film is centered on the real scandal of toxic, sexist environment at Fox News for women, including former-employees Megyn Kelly (played by Charlize Theron) and Gretchen Carlson (Nicole Kidman), and a fictional associate producer named Kayla Pospisil (Margot Robbie) who went on to take on the corporation.

The teaser begins with Margot's character walking through the news stations, attracting the attention of a fellow reporter on her way to the elevator. She presses the second floor button, and is soon joined by Kidman and Theron. With awkward silences and tense stares, all three are seemingly uncomfortable confined to the elevator. However, Theron remains in the elevator, scowling as the other two women step out to walk into the Fox News office.

“Hot in here,” Kidman says, before exiting.

Check out the teaser here

Based on the real scandal. Bombshell - Starring Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman & Margot Robbie. From director Jay Roach and writer Charles Randolph, watch the all-new teaser trailer for #BombshellMovie - Coming to theaters this December. pic.twitter.com/V61u7fMkDI — Bombshell (@bombshellmovie) August 21, 2019

The official summary of the film states, "Based on the real scandal, Bombshell is a revealing look inside the most powerful and controversial media empire of all time; Fox News, and the explosive story of the women who brought down the infamous man who created it."

Written by Charles Randolph, Bombshell attempts to recount the groundbreaking 2016 allegations against chairman and CEO of Fox News, Roger Ailes (played by John Lithgow), and his eventual downfall and resignation from the company.

Produced by Lionsgate, the cast also includes Allison Janney, Connie Britton, Mark Duplass, Rob Delaney, Malcolm McDowell, and Kate McKinnon.

Bombshell is scheduled to release on 20 December.

Aug 22, 2019