Golden Globes 2020 nominations: Netflix's Marriage Story leads; Tom Hanks, Ellen DeGeneres win lifetime honours
The nominations for the upcoming 77th Golden Globes were announced on 9 December 2019 by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), which is made up of 90 journalists from around the world. Golden Globe film nominees include top Oscar prospects Marriage Story, The Irishman, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Marriage Story – which leads with six nominations – is followed closely by Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman and Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which both have five.
On the television side, Emmy winners Game of Thrones and Fleabag are once again in the mix, as are Succession and Big Little Lies.
Tim Allen, Dakota Fanning, and Susan Kelechi Watson were tapped as presenters of this year’s nominees.
Tom Hanks will be the recipient of the Cecil B DeMille Award, which recognises a lifetime of achievement in film. Ellen DeGeneres will receive the Carol Burnett Award, which recognises a lifetime achievement in television. Named after legendary actress Carol Burnett, it was first awarded to the Carol Burnett Show star at the 2019 Golden Globes.
The 2020 live telecast will be hosted by Ricky Gervais on 5 January 2020. This marks his fifth time as Master of Ceremony of the event.
Best Director – Motion Picture
Bong Joon Ho – Parasite
Sam Mendes – 1917
Todd Phillips – Joker
Martin Scorsese – The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Motion Picture – Drama
1917
The Irishman
Joker
Best Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Motion Picture – Animated
How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
Missing Link
Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Daniel Craig – Knives Out
Roman Griffin Davis – Jojo Rabbit
Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Taron Egerton – Rocketman
Eddie Murphy – Dolemite Is My Name
Best Supporting actor
Tom Hanks — A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins — The Two Popes
Al Pacino — The Irishman
Joe Pesci — The Irishman
Brad Pitt — Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood
Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
Cynthia Erivo – Harriet
Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan – Little Women
Charlize Theron – Bombshell
Renee Zellweger – Judy
Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell
Annette Bening – The Report
Laura Dern – Marriage Story
Jennifer Lopez – Hustlers
Margot Robbie – Bombshell
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Noah Baumbach – Marriage Story
Bong Joon-Ho – Parasite
Anthony McCarten – The Two Popes
Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Steven Zailian – The Irishman
Best TV Series – Musical/Comedy
Fleabag
The Kominsky Method
Best TV Series – Drama
Killing Eve
The Morning Show
Best Actress in a TV Drama
Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
Olivia Colman — The Crown
Jodie Comer – Killing Eve
Nicole Kidman – Big Little Lies
Reese Witherspoon – Big Little Lies
Best Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Brian Cox – Succession
Kit Harington – Game of Thrones
Rami Malek – Mr Robot
Tobias Menzies – The Crown
Billy Porter – Pose
Best TV Movie/Limited Series Actor
Christopher Abbott, Catch-22
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Christina Applegate — Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan — The Marvellous Mrs Maisel
Kirsten Dunst — On Becoming a God in Central Florida
Natasha Lyonne — Russian Doll
Phoebe Waller-Bridge — Fleabag
Best Lead actor in a comedy
Michael Douglas — The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader — Barry
Ben Platt— The Politician
Paul Rudd — Living With Yourself
Rami Yousef — Rami
Best Limited Series or Made for Television Movie
Catch-22
Chernobyl
Fosse/Verdon
The Loudest Voice
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series
Patricia Arquette — The Act
Helena Bonham Carter — The Crown
Toni Collette — Unbelievable
Meryl Streep — Big Little Lies
Emily Watson — Chernobyl
Best Actor in a Limited Series
Alan Arkin — The Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin — Succession
Andrew Scott — Fleabag
Stellan Skarsgard — Chernobyl
Henry Winkler — Barry
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
'Beautiful Ghosts' – Cats (Andrew Lloyd Weber, Taylor Swift)
'I’m Gonna Love Me Again' – Rocketman (Elton John, Bernie Taupin)
'Into the Unknown' – Frozen 2 (Idina Menzel, Aurora)
'Spirit' – The Lion King (Beyoncé, Timothy McKenzie, Ilya)
'Stand Up' – Harriet (Joshua Bryant Campbell, Cynthia Erivo)
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
Alexander Desplat – Little Women
Hilder Guðnadóttir – Joker
Randy Newman – Marriage Story
Thomas Newman – 1917
Daniel Pemberton – Motherless Brooklyn
Best Foreign Language Film
Les Miserables
Updated Date: Dec 09, 2019 20:12:15 IST