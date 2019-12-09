You are here:

Golden Globes 2020 nominations: Netflix's Marriage Story leads; Tom Hanks, Ellen DeGeneres win lifetime honours

The nominations for the upcoming 77th Golden Globes were announced on 9 December 2019 by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), which is made up of 90 journalists from around the world. Golden Globe film nominees include top Oscar prospects Marriage Story, The Irishman, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Marriage Story – which leads with six nominations – is followed closely by Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman and Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which both have five.

On the television side, Emmy winners Game of Thrones and Fleabag are once again in the mix, as are Succession and Big Little Lies.

Tim Allen, Dakota Fanning, and Susan Kelechi Watson were tapped as presenters of this year’s nominees.

Tom Hanks will be the recipient of the Cecil B DeMille Award, which recognises a lifetime of achievement in film. Ellen DeGeneres will receive the Carol Burnett Award, which recognises a lifetime achievement in television. Named after legendary actress Carol Burnett, it was first awarded to the Carol Burnett Show star at the 2019 Golden Globes.

The 2020 live telecast will be hosted by Ricky Gervais on 5 January 2020. This marks his fifth time as Master of Ceremony of the event.

Best Director – Motion Picture

Bong Joon Ho – Parasite

Sam Mendes – 1917

Todd Phillips – Joker

Martin Scorsese – The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Motion Picture – Drama

1917

The Irishman

Joker

Marriage Story

The Two Popes

Best Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy

Dolemite Is My Name

Jojo Rabbit

Knives Out

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Rocketman

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Frozen 2

How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

The Lion King

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy

Daniel Craig – Knives Out

Roman Griffin Davis – Jojo Rabbit

Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Taron Egerton – Rocketman

Eddie Murphy – Dolemite Is My Name

Best Supporting actor

Tom Hanks — A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins — The Two Popes

Al Pacino — The Irishman

Joe Pesci — The Irishman

Brad Pitt — Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Cynthia Erivo – Harriet

Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan – Little Women

Charlize Theron – Bombshell

Renee Zellweger – Judy

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell

Annette Bening – The Report

Laura Dern – Marriage Story

Jennifer Lopez – Hustlers

Margot Robbie – Bombshell

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Noah Baumbach – Marriage Story

Bong Joon-Ho – Parasite

Anthony McCarten – The Two Popes

Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Steven Zailian – The Irishman

Best TV Series – Musical/Comedy

Barry

Fleabag

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The Politician

Best TV Series – Drama

Big Little Lies



The Crown

Killing Eve

The Morning Show

Succession

Best Actress in a TV Drama

Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show

Olivia Colman — The Crown

Jodie Comer – Killing Eve

Nicole Kidman – Big Little Lies

Reese Witherspoon – Big Little Lies

Best Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Brian Cox – Succession

Kit Harington – Game of Thrones

Rami Malek – Mr Robot

Tobias Menzies – The Crown

Billy Porter – Pose

Best TV Movie/Limited Series Actor

Christopher Abbott, Catch-22

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Christina Applegate — Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan — The Marvellous Mrs Maisel

Kirsten Dunst — On Becoming a God in Central Florida

Natasha Lyonne — Russian Doll

Phoebe Waller-Bridge — Fleabag

Best Lead actor in a comedy

Michael Douglas — The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader — Barry

Ben Platt— The Politician

Paul Rudd — Living With Yourself

Rami Yousef — Rami

Best Limited Series or Made for Television Movie

Catch-22

Chernobyl

Fosse/Verdon

The Loudest Voice

Unbelievable

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series

Patricia Arquette — The Act

Helena Bonham Carter — The Crown

Toni Collette — Unbelievable

Meryl Streep — Big Little Lies

Emily Watson — Chernobyl

Best Actor in a Limited Series

Alan Arkin — The Kominsky Method

Kieran Culkin — Succession

Andrew Scott — Fleabag

Stellan Skarsgard — Chernobyl

Henry Winkler — Barry

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

'Beautiful Ghosts' – Cats (Andrew Lloyd Weber, Taylor Swift)

'I’m Gonna Love Me Again' – Rocketman (Elton John, Bernie Taupin)

'Into the Unknown' – Frozen 2 (Idina Menzel, Aurora)

'Spirit' – The Lion King (Beyoncé, Timothy McKenzie, Ilya)

'Stand Up' – Harriet (Joshua Bryant Campbell, Cynthia Erivo)

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Alexander Desplat – Little Women

Hilder Guðnadóttir – Joker

Randy Newman – Marriage Story

Thomas Newman – 1917

Daniel Pemberton – Motherless Brooklyn

Best Foreign Language Film

The Farewell

Les Miserables

Pain & Glory

Parasite

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Updated Date: Dec 09, 2019 20:12:15 IST