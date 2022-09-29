Beard looks have always been the trendsetter of the season. While the actors have brought massive and loads of weightage to their characters with the beard, it certainly made them shine apart from the crowd. Today, beard looks are ruling the styling arena where we see our favorite stars donning up some really Uber cool beard looks that have transformed their presence on the screen. From Sohum Shah to Yash to Shahid or so many others, almost every actor has taken up a beard look to add extra charm to their different characters. Let us have a look at the actors and their characters which went on to create a rage among the audience.

Sohum Shah

Sohum Shah as Bheema Bharti in the second season of Maharani 2 came up with his beard look and surprised the audience. Having played a character that is set in political background, his beard look has added extra charm to his personality.

Yash

Yash came up with a bread look in KGF which has just glorified his character of Rocky Bhai to another extent. While the actor introduced a whole new kind of fashion sense to the generation, his beard look certainly become a trend when his fans also went on to copy his beards.

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid has certainly come as the most stylish and hot lover boy in Kabir Singh with his long beards. The actor truly gave a new styling goal to all the young generation guys. His beard totally registered his transformation from a lover boy to an intense and heartbroken lover in the film.

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer in Padmaavat took up a beard look to portray the character of cruel Alauddin Khalji. With his beards, his intense and devil avatar of a brutal emperor was multiplied to the next level in the film.