From 13 Reasons Why Season 4 to Steve Carell's Space Force, a look at new trailers released by Netflix

Online streaming platforms are among the only sources of entertainment for people now with cinemas closed due to the pandemic. Popular OTT platform Netflix has released the trailers of some of its much-awaited shows and films in the last few days. With the latest one being the fourth season of teen-drama 13 Reasons Why.

Let’s have a look at the trailers of the upcoming shows and films

13 Reasons Why ( Season 4)

Everything has led to this. Watch the trailer for the final season, dropping June 5th. pic.twitter.com/3Dn3k2EG5X — 13 Reasons Why (@13ReasonsWhy) May 20, 2020

Along with the trailer, Netflix confirmed that the fourth and final season of the controversial teen drama will air on 5 June. The clip opens to Liberty High School where we see an emotional Clay Jensen and Justin Foley walk into the school along with other students. As the clip proceeds, the camera pans towards a door which reads, ‘Monty was framed’. The trailer has also given us a sneak peek into the character played by Gary Sinise.

Space Force

Space is... hard. Space Force is... launching May 29th. pic.twitter.com/Jv2Zsr3ehb — Space Force (@realspaceforce) May 19, 2020

Steve Carell has reunited with The Office creator Greg Daniels to tickle your funny bone in the upcoming show Space Force. The show will make its debut on 29 May. It will see Carell, play the role of a US military branch leader. Lisa Kudrow will play Carell’s wife in the series. Apart from them, the Netflix original also stars Noah Emmerich, John Malkovich, late comedian Fed Willard and Ben Schwartz.

Da 5 Bloods

Time has come today for a new Spike Lee joint. In DA 5 BLOODS, four veterans return to Vietnam to search for the remains of their fallen squad leader and the promise of gold. On Netflix 12 June. pic.twitter.com/AwFbR4OqI1 — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) May 18, 2020

Directed by Spike Lee, the action-drama narrates the tale of four African American veterans who decided to return to Vietnam, years after the war to look for the remains of their ‘fallen Squad leader’ portrayed by Marvel’s Black Panther Chadwick Boseman. The multi-starrer also features Delroy Lindo, Jonathan Majors, Norm Lewis , Clarke Peters, Isiah Whitlock Jr. and Mélanie Thierry.

Snowpiercer

Choose your carriage for the end of the world. Snowpiercer, from the creator of Parasite, comes to Netflix May 25. pic.twitter.com/Ng3JvYj5J4 — Netflix Nordic (@NetflixNordic) May 14, 2020

Bong Joon-ho’s 2013 thriller starring Chris Evans, Song Kang-ho,Ed Harris is now being recreated in the form of a series with a brand new cast. Set in 2021, the series will revolve around a similar plot. The Snowpiercer is a 1001-carriage train that carried the survivors of the apocalypse around the world. The series will release its first two episodes on 25 May. The project features Daveed Diggs, Jennifer Connelly, Mickey Sumner, Alison Wright, among others

