Florence Pugh on Black Widow: Fans have asked for this film for such a long time; I think it’s well needed

Actor Florence Pugh believes fans have been waiting for long to see a Black Widow stand-alone film. The actress, who will feature alongside Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow aka Natasha Romanoff in the Marvel movie, believes it is an important story to be told.

"This film has been wanted by fans for such a long time and I think it's well needed. So I feel like it's only got support and love. And that's a very exciting thing," Pugh told The Telegraph in an interview.

Details of the 23-year-old actor's role in the movie are being kept under wraps. As per the latest news, veteran actor Ray Winstone has joined the film. Plot details of the film are being kept under wraps and Winstone's role in the movie is also unknown.

Recently, photographs from the sets surfaced online, suggesting that Pugh will be seen as Yelena Belova. Belova was the second modern-era character to use the name Black Widow. Initially a rival of Natasha, they later became allies. Belova also had connections with HYDRA, S.H.I.E.L.D, and Vanguard.

The film, to be directed by Cate Shortland, also features David Harbour, Rachel Weisz and OT Fagbenle.

Pugh's lates projects include Ari Aster's thriller Midsommar, also featuring William Jackson Harper (The Good Place), Will Poulter (Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, We Are The Millers), Jack Reynor, Vilhem Blomgren, Ellora Torchia and Archie Madekwe. Midsommar follows a coupled played by Pugh and Harper, who visit Sweden to be a part of the fabled festival. However, what begins as an idyllic retreat soon takes a bizarre and violent turn.

She is also a part of Greta Gerwig's adaptation of Little Women alongside Emma Watson, Saoirse Ronan, Eliza Scanlen, Timothée Chalamett, Laure Dern, Meryl Streep and Bob Odenkirk. The film is scheduled to hit cinemas on Christmas this year.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Jul 02, 2019 16:04:21 IST