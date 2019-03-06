Midsommar trailer: Ari Aster's Hereditary follow-up finds Florence Pugh trapped in a creepy Swedish cult

Hereditary director Ari Aster returns with Midsommar, an incredibly creepy thriller for the summer of 2019. Midsommar's trailer has a slow-paced beginning. Revolving around a vacationing couple in a Swedish village, the trailer is quite picturesque. The film's narrative draws from the tradition of Midsummer, Sweden's most popular folk festival.

Set in an idyllic hamlet, the surroundings nonetheless irks the main character Dani (played by Florence Pugh). Her holiday gradually turns into an uncomfortable stay with neighbours she feels increasingly suspicious towards. The clique seem to indulge in cult-like activities, made quite apparent by the trailer. Quick, fleeting shots of archaic paintings and signs on walls provide hints to viewers that Midsommar will be immersed in eerie and often dangerous scenarios.

As the creepy women all decked in white gowns play out their chants, the lush green landscape of the Swedish highlands transforms into shots of dark dungeons.

Midsommar also features William Jackson Harper (The Good Place), Will Poulter (Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, We Are The Millers), Jack Reynor, Vilhem Blomgren, Ellora Torchia and Archie Madekwe.

During June last year, Aster spoke about the project to The Hollywood Reporter saying, "It's Scandinavian folk horror. That is the only other horror movie I have. And I'm pretty sure that's going to be it for a long time."

The A24 film hits theaters on 9 August, 2019.

Watch the trailer here.

Updated Date: Mar 06, 2019 16:23:44 IST