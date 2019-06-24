Black Widow: Logo of Scarlett Johansson's film leaked; set photos reveal Florence Pugh's Marvel character

The identity of Florence Pugh's character in Black Widow standalone film may have been revealed. A few behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets of the film in Budapest have emerged online.

In one seemingly innocuous photo, two dummy crates can be spotted. One of the boxes is labelled 'Natasha,' as in Natasha Romanoff, and the other is labelled 'Yelena,' which seems to refer to Yelena Belova. Earlier, a photo of Pugh and Scarlett Johansson's body doubles shooting for an action scene also surfaced on the Internet.

For the uninitiated, Yelena Belova was the second modern-era character to use the name Black Widow. Initially a rival of Natasha, she later became Natasha's ally. Yelena also had connections with HYDRA, S.H.I.E.L.D, and Vanguard.

The pictures also revealed the logo of Johansson's film. Featuring the iconic red hourglass, the logo also has Marvel Studios written above.

As per the latest news, veteran actor Ray Winstone has joined the film. Plot details of the film are being kept under wraps and Winstone's role in the movie is also unknown.

The film, directed by Australian filmmaker Cate Shortland, is currently in production.

Updated Date: Jun 24, 2019 11:44:09 IST