Little Women: First look of Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Saoirse Ronan, Eliza Scanlen in Greta Gerwig's film adaptation

The first look of Greta Gerwig's upcoming adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's classic novel Little Women was recently released by Vanity Fair. One still features Emma Watson as Meg, Florence Pugh as Amy, Saoirse Ronan as Jo, and Eliza Scanlen as Beth. The March sisters, in their Civil War-era attires, pose on the beach with their picnic baskets and blanket.

Another still introduces Timothée Chalamett's character Theodore "Laurie" Laurence, the March family's neighbour, who eventually becomes Jo's best friend and confidant. Meryl Streep will be playing the cantankerous Aunt March. Laura Dern and Bob Odenkirk are also part of the cast.



According to Vanity Fair, in order to keep the adaptation authentic, Gerwig shot on location in Massachusetts, where the book is set. She searched for locations where the family could have lived and even shot in the schoolhouse where Alcott's father had once taught.

Little Women reunites Gerwig with Ronan after their 2017 film Ladybird. "I'm so blessed to work with (Saoirse) twice. She's such a filmmaker as an actor. She's like a barometer of... that truth that rings true," Gerwig told the publication.

Sony Pictures will release Little Women on 25 December later this year.

Updated Date: Jun 20, 2019 18:42:27 IST