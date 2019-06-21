You are here:

Black Widow: Marvel casts veteran actor Ray Winstone in standalone film, starring Scarlett Johansson

Veteran actor Ray Winstone has joined the Marvel Studios upcoming Black Widow stand-alone film. According to Variety, David Harbour and Florence Pugh are also on board to feature alongside Scarlett Johansson. However, Marvel had no comment on the casting.

The film, directed by Australian filmmaker Cate Shortland, is currently in production in London. Shortland, best known for World War II drama Lore, will be the studio's first female director to helm a stand-alone film. Jac Schaeffer has penned the script with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige producing.

Plot details of the film are being kept under wraps and Winstone's role in the movie is also unknown.

Johansson has been playing Black Widow aka Natalia Romanova since 2010's Iron Man 2 and her latest outing as the character is Avengers: Endgame.

Winstone is known for his roles in films like Martin Scorsese's The Departed (2006), Darren Aronofsky's Noah (2014) and Ben Kingsley-starrer Sexy Beast (2000).

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Jun 21, 2019 15:16:24 IST