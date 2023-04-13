National award-winning filmmaker Onir, who is known for making movies like I Am, My Brother Nikhil, Bas Ek Pal, Sorry Bhai and others, reacted to Priyanka Chopra’s statement of the functioning of Bollywood and said it is a truth that everyone aware of.

Responding to an article on Priyanka Chopra’s statement Onir tweeted, “A truth everyone is aware … once in a while the discourse surfaces and then the world goes back to the same practices and much of the media that criticises busy being paparazzi to star kids and media refusing to talk to “outsider” newcomers. While those successful gets cleverly appropriated by the same people who have created these walls and the rest… keep trying to break the wall with studios/ platforms/financiers of how to become ‘viable’.”

A truth everyone is aware … once in a while the discourse surfaces and then the world goes back to the same practices and much of the media that criticises busy being paparazzi to star kids and media refusing to talk to “outsider” newcomers. While those successful gets https://t.co/vjtoB9Pm9z — iamOnir (@IamOnir) April 10, 2023

Cleverly appropriated by the same people who have created these walls and the rest … keep trying to break the wall with studios / platforms /financiers of how to become “viable” — iamOnir (@IamOnir) April 10, 2023

In an interview with Dax Shepherd on his podcast Armchair Expert, Priyanka had said, “I was being pushed into a corner in the industry (Bollywood). I had people not casting me, I had beef with people, I am not good at playing that game so I kind of was tired of the politics and I said I needed a break. This music thing gave me an opportunity to go into another part of the world, not crave for the movies I didn’t want to get but I would require to schmooze certain clubs and cliques of people. It would require grovelling and I had worked a long time by then that I didn’t feel like I wanted to do it.”

During the Citadel conference, PeeCee revealed the reason of speaking about it after such a long time and asserted, “First, I spoke during the podcast about my journey across my childhood, teenage years, the initial phase of my career, and eventually the incident that changed a few things for me.”

She added, “I have had tumultuous times back then, but today, I feel confident to speak about it in the hope that people at large would take notice of it, empathise (with me) and understand where I’m coming from. I felt it was a safe space for me to open up about the rocky patch in my professional journey.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.