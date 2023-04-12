What does it take to become a Spy? Speed, Strength, Grit, Adaptability.. And even then, with all these skills some spies remain ordinary, in the minor leagues.

Citadel – the elite spy agency, that sits atop all the agencies of the world, and boasts of the most elite spies, including Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra Jonas), and Mason Kane (Richard Madden), is coming to recruit you!

Do you have what it takes to be a top-tier Citadel spy? If yes, then click on the below link, to enter the world of Citadel. Test your spy-skills by completing the tasks before time runs out, generate your unique spy-identification to become the next super-spy, and grab the chance to be on the ‘Citadel Hall of Fame’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

Chopra was in town for the promotions of her upcoming series Citadel. The actress plays the role of a spy in this international drama, co-starring Richard Madden in the lead.

Priyanka in a recently held press conference in Mumbai said very highly about Richard Madden of Citadel. Priyanka shared, “Richard and I actually met at a social dinner we were seated next to each other and we really got along when we met for the first time. Then we met at award shows, after parties and stuff like that, but the first time we met for work I knew that he was an extremely disciplined actor someone who is like me, who likes to do preparation, who likes to come into work really prepared. That’s why we get along so well because we like to give respect to our work.”

Priyanka Chopra Jonas who plays Nadia Sinh narrated as to why she wanted to be a part of Citadel and said, “When Jennifer Salke, who is the head of Amazon Studios, presented Citadel to me, she wanted to create an international, global franchise – an original IP that truly connects the world. Amazon strongly believes in diversity; and true diversity is represented internationally, not just by having different skin tones, but also by hearing the way people speak, actually delving into the culture. And this show has incredible ability to span across every country and continent. So, I didn’t even know the story and I said yep, doing it.”

Link : https://www.citadelrecruits.com/

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.