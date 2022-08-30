The actor-turned critic was arrested by the Malad Police in Mumbai after a complaint filed by Yuva Sena’s Rahul Kanal.

The controversial, self-proclaimed film critic Kamaal R Khan, known as KRK, has been arrested by the Malad Police in Mumbai after a complaint was filed by Yuva Sena’s Rahul Kanal. The arrest came in the wake of his controversial tweets back in 2020, when he made certain derogatory remarks on Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan’s unfortunate demise, and the Coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to Times of India, Kanal said, “ I’m really happy with the way the Mumbai Police has acted in this matter. There’s a difference between being a film critic and being a rabble-rouser. He may call himself a filmmaker and critic but he is the latter – a person with filthy thoughts, which he puts out in the public domain without any care or concern. He’s nothing but just a foul-mouthed person with social media following.”

He added, “His tweets, most of the times, are derogatory and defamatory toward public figures, especially from the film industry. He has spared almost no one. I was extremely enraged with some of his comments and I have registered complaints against him in many police stations in the city in recent years. The one registered in Malad is one of the many complaints against him, registered in 2020. I was passing Malad when I read his tweet against Mr Rishi Kapoor who had just passed away. It was in such bad taste and so derogatory that I couldn’t stop myself from reaching out to the police.”

He continued, “I am really glad that with his arrest, we are setting a precedent for everyone who thinks social media is a great place to create trouble, show disrespect, and put out derogatory stuff against just about anyone. An example has to be set for people like KRK who misuse social media and disrespect people.”

KRK has also acted in films like Sitam, Deshdrohi and Ek Villain. He started reviewing films in 2013, with Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani being the first film to be reviewed by him.

