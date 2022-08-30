Actor Kamal R Khan, also known as KRK, was arrested by Malad Police on Tuesday for his controversial social media post made in 2020, police said.

Mumbai: Actor and film critic Kamal R Khan, also known as KRK, was arrested by Malad Police on Tuesday for his controversial social media post in 2020, police said.

Maharashtra | Kamal Rashid Khan arrested by Malad Police over his controversial tweet in 2020. He was arrested after he landed at Mumbai Airport. He will be presented before Borivali Court today: Mumbai Police (Pic – Khan’s Twitter account) pic.twitter.com/7gjG3sZ43G — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2022

Khan was nabbed from the Mumbai airport late Monday night after he arrived from Dubai, the official from Malad police station said.

The police did not reveal details of the tweet.

The official said a look out circular had earlier been issued against him.

An FIR was also registered against him in 2020 under various Indian Penal Code sections including 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) and 500 (punishment for defamation), and provisions of the Information Technology Act, he said.

The city police came to know about his arrival on Monday and immediately arrested him, the official said.

In 2016, Khan had claimed that he was paid to tweet in favour of a movie of filmmaker Karan Johar.

He will be presented before Borivali Court today, added the police.

With inputs from agencies

