Farhan Akhtar's debut Hindi single Jaane Yeh Kyun Kiya to release on 5 October

Farhan Akhtar, who made his debut as a singer and actor with Rock On!!, will be releasing his first Hindi single 'Jaane Yeh Kyun Kiya' on 5 October.

A few months ago, Farhan Akhtar shared a picture from Iceland where he shot for 'Jaane Yeh Kyun Kiya' in collaboration with Rochak Kohli, who has produced the song. Later, the actor shared a short video crooning a few lines from the song asking the audience to guess the name of the song.

Besides featuring in the music video, the actor has sung the song and penned the lyrics himself.

Farhan Akhtar has a number of chart-busters to his credit, including 'Rock On', 'Socha Hai', 'Tum Ho To', 'Pichle Saat Dinon Mein' from Rock On!!, 'Senorita' from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobaara and the title track from Dil Dhadakne Do.

Earlier this year, Farhan sang his first Telugu song, I Don’t Know, for Mahesh Babu’s political-thriller, Bharat Ane Nenu. The fast-paced catchy number introduced Mahesh Babu’s character.

On the work front, Farhan Akhtar is gearing up for his upcoming The Sky Is Pink, where the actor will be reuniting with Priyanka Chopra after Dil Dhadakne Do. The multi-talented personality will also be presenting Gully Boy next year.

Updated Date: Oct 03, 2018 17:05 PM