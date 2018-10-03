You are here:

Farhan Akhtar's debut Hindi single Jaane Yeh Kyun Kiya to release on 5 October

FP Staff

Oct,03 2018 17:05:16 IST

Farhan Akhtar, who made his debut as a singer and actor with Rock On!!, will be releasing his first Hindi single 'Jaane Yeh Kyun Kiya' on 5 October.

A few months ago, Farhan Akhtar shared a picture from Iceland where he shot for 'Jaane Yeh Kyun Kiya' in collaboration with Rochak Kohli, who has produced the song. Later, the actor shared a short video crooning a few lines from the song asking the audience to guess the name of the song.

Besides featuring in the music video, the actor has sung the song and penned the lyrics himself.

Farhan Akhtar has a number of chart-busters to his credit, including 'Rock On', 'Socha Hai', 'Tum Ho To', 'Pichle Saat Dinon Mein' from Rock On!!,  'Senorita' from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobaara and the title track from Dil Dhadakne Do.

Earlier this year, Farhan sang his first Telugu song, I Don’t Know, for Mahesh Babu’s political-thriller, Bharat Ane Nenu. The fast-paced catchy number introduced Mahesh Babu’s character.

On the work front, Farhan Akhtar is gearing up for his upcoming The Sky Is Pink, where the actor will be reuniting with Priyanka Chopra after Dil Dhadakne Do. The multi-talented personality will also be presenting Gully Boy next year.

Updated Date: Oct 03, 2018 17:05 PM

tags: BuzzPatrol , Farhan Akhtar , I Don't Know , Jaane Yeh Kyun Kiya , Rochak Kohli , Tune In , TuneIn

also see

Kyrgyz singer Zere Asylbek receives death threats over music video Kyz, targeting gender discrimination

Kyrgyz singer Zere Asylbek receives death threats over music video Kyz, targeting gender discrimination

Namaste England song Dhoom Dhadakka: Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra break into Bhangra in Punjab's lush fields

Namaste England song Dhoom Dhadakka: Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra break into Bhangra in Punjab's lush fields

Badhaai Ho song 'Morni Banke' sees Sanya Malhotra, Ayushmann Khurrana shake a leg to Guru Randhawa's party anthem

Badhaai Ho song 'Morni Banke' sees Sanya Malhotra, Ayushmann Khurrana shake a leg to Guru Randhawa's party anthem