You are here:

Farhan Akhtar's new single 'Rearview Mirror' from upcoming album Echoes to release on 7 September

Press Trust of India

Sep,04 2018 16:36:39 IST

Mumbai: Farhan Akhtar revealed on 3 September that his new single, titled 'Rearview Mirror', will release 7 September. The 44-year-old singer-actor took to social media to share what he has been "working on for the past 15 months".

The song will be part of 11-track album, 'Echoes'.

Farhan Akhtar. Image from Facebook

Farhan Akhtar. Image from Facebook

"How something that started off as merely scribbling thoughts down onto pages evolved into consuming my need for creative expression is difficult to understand or explain. And now the time has come to hand these creations over to you, in the form of an 11 song album titled 'Echoes'. The first single 'Rearview Mirror' releases 7 September. Hope you will like it," Akhtar wrote in the post.

He also shared a clip from the studio sessions.

Akhtar already has singing credits in films such as the Rock On! films, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Shaadi Ke Side Effects and most recently, Mahesh Babu's Telugu movie Bharat Ane Nenu.

Updated Date: Sep 04, 2018 16:36 PM

tags: #'Rearview Mirror #BuzzPatrol #Echoes #Farhan Akhtar #Shaadi Ke Side Effects #TuneIn #Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

also see

Rock On!! completes 10 years: Farhan Akhtar's film showed how great music emerges from the darkest dungeons

Rock On!! completes 10 years: Farhan Akhtar's film showed how great music emerges from the darkest dungeons

Derek O'Brien claims book depicting Farhan Akhtar as Milkha Singh not published by West Bengal Government

Derek O'Brien claims book depicting Farhan Akhtar as Milkha Singh not published by West Bengal Government

Prince's family files lawsuit against former doctor for wrongful death caused due to opioid addiction

Prince's family files lawsuit against former doctor for wrongful death caused due to opioid addiction