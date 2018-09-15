Gully Boy: Zoya Akhtar wraps up post production of Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt's musical drama in New York

Zoya Akhtar has finished the post production of Gully Boy in New York. Zoya took to her social media and shared the wrap of the post production of her upcoming Gully Boy, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

The filmmaker has been sharing insights into the post production of Gully Boy through videos via Instagram stories. Zoya now announced the completion of the post production in New York City as the director returns for the film's edit in Mumbai.

Via Zoya Akhtar instaStory:

Gully Boy Done in New York Coming to Bombay pic.twitter.com/4fehbKis33 — Ranveer Singh TB (@RanveerSinghtbt) September 13, 2018

A couple of months ago, in sync with the film's theme, the entire team indulged into a street rapping session to celebrate the film's schedule wrap.

Gully Boy is a story inspired by the life of rapper DIVINE, who hails from Dharavi. The film would mark the first association of Ranveer and Alia. This is Ranveer's second collaboration with Zoya after Dil Dhadakne Do, which showcased the actor in a leaner avatar. The film also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Kalki Koechlin in pivotal roles.

Produced by Excel Entertainment, Gully Boy is slated to release this Valentine's Day on 14 February, 2019.

