Actor Sonam Kapoor is all is set to share the stage with global icons such as Lionel Richie and Katy Perry and at the grand Coronation Concert planned for King Charles III in May. The 74-year-old royal will be formally crowned as monarch along with his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, at Westminster Abbey in London on May 6 and millions are expected to join in the celebrations over a long holiday weekend. But why of all Indian celebrities, Sonam Kapoor got invited for King Charles’ coronation when she is hardly given any importance to any big Indian event. Some social media user even asked whether she will be getting the Kohinoor back? We understand that she resides in UK, but is that a good enough reason?

In fact, Sonam Kapoor was brutally trolled on social media. Sonam Kapoor, who is currently busy with her parenting duties with her son Vayu, has been invited to King Charles’ Coronation Concert. This will mark Sonam’s first royal event which will also see guests like Tom Cruise, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Andrea Bocelli, and other prominent global celebrities. Sonam Kapoor is currently residing in London with her businessman husband Anand Ahuja.

The concert is all set to take place at Westminster Abbey in London on May 6. King Charles will be joined by his wife Queen Consort Camilla as the former will be officially crowned as monarch. Read on for more. According to reports, Sonam will be performing a spoken word at the royal event. Expressing her happiness, the actress in a statement shared, “It’s a momentous occasion that signifies a commitment to a positive, inclusive, and optimistic future for the United Kingdom, with the Choir’s music paying tribute to the royal legacy and promoting unity, peace, and joy.” Sonam has been absent from the screen after giving birth to her son in August 2020.

Sonam Kapoor to perform at King Charles III’s Coronation Concert in London

King Charles III’s Coronation Concert will include performances from several icons from around the world, including Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor, Hollywood star Tom Cruise, Winnie The Pooh, as well as Nicole Scherzinger, the frontwoman of American girl group The Pussycat Dolls. A report in Variety stated that Sonam Kapoor will appear on stage at the Coronation Concert to “deliver a spoken word performance to introduce the Commonwealth virtual choir.” Sonam Kapoor lives in London with her hubby Anand Ahuja and their baby boy Vayu.

Apart from this, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie are also on the guest list. This will mark Sonam Kapoor’s first royal appearance. Meanwhile, Tom Cruise was also a guest at Princess Diana’s funeral in 1997. Pussycat Dolls lead Nicole Scherzinger attended the Queen Elizabeth’s Jubilee Pageant last year.

Social media users reaction to Sonam Kapoor’s invitation at Charles III’s coronation

One of the users quipped, “What did King Charles do to deserve this..” Another mentioned, “I think Sonam should be paying Charles for watching her performance.”

One user asserted, “As a trained Kathak dancer, @sonamakapoor’s performance is abysmal & England should’ve asked someone who is a prolific dancer to perform at the coronation. This is why nepotism is impugned. King Charles & #SonamKapoor are perpetual “nepo babies” who have very little to offer.”

The next one shared, “After watching Sonam Kapoor perform, pretty sure King Charles will wish his ancestors hadn’t colonised India. Fair punishment, I say.” One user added, “Ussey Achcha ranu mondal ko invite kar leta…”

An individual asked, “Bhai ye kohinoor le ayigi kya nikal ke waha se?” And, another user concluded, “Why? Isko india me koi nahi bulata.”

