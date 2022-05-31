Pratiksha Rao, Director, Films and Licensing, Netflix India explains meaning of licensed films and its success in India.

Streaming services have been a great addition to Indian entertainment. In addition to elevating storytelling in India with original content, streamers have continued to partner with the Indian film industry, and have provided an additional method for exhibition of films which release theatrically or premiere straight to streaming. Fans also love the ability to watch and rewatch some of their favourite films, from the comfort of their homes or while on the move. Netflix has been building an incredible selection of licensed films that fans love. From evergreen classics like Andaaz Apna Apna, Dil Chahta Hai and Lagaan, recent blockbusters like ‘83, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Sooryavanshi, Dasvi, Badhaai Do, Doctor and cinematic gems like Axone, Is Love Enough Sir? Cinemabandi, audiences have showered tremendous love on these films which have found an even wider audience with Netflix. The Top 10 on Netflix is very telling of this trend.

What are licensed films?

A licensed film is one where a streaming platform acquires exclusive rights to bring the film to the public on its platform.

Popularity of licensed films on streaming

Streaming services have been a great addition to the Indian entertainment industry, making this an incredible time to be a creator and consumer of great stories. Pratiksha Rao, Director, Films and Licensing, Netflix India says "Netflix continues to partner with the Indian film industry through original and licensed content, providing an additional method for the exhibition of films. Our members love the ability to seamlessly watch and rewatch some of their favourite films, as well as discover new films across genres and languages, with the help of high-quality subtitles and dubs."

What goes behind licensing films?

Films have always been integral to the rich storytelling culture in India and the diversity and variety of films being made today, from all corners of the country, is incredible. Rao says, “Our members in India love watching films - evident from how on Netflix, films make up a larger percentage of viewing in India than they do globally. As we expand our film slate, we are looking for a wide variety of films, with compelling stories and brilliant performances, that we can take to our members in India and around the world. With our growing slate including recent blockbuster hits like Gangubai Kathiawadi, Sooryavanshi and Beast which have featured in the Global Top 10 for non-English films, unique and heartfelt stories like Cinema Bandi, Axone and Is Love Enough? Sir and classics like Dil Chahta Hai and Lagaan, there is a Netflix for all movie fans.”

Creators benefitting from licensing

For any filmmaker and the entire cast and crew that works on a film, it’s important that their story reaches the right audience, and is appreciated and enjoyed by them. After their theatrical release, when films come on Netflix, they are able to reach wider audiences in India and around the world, who want to watch or rewatch their films, and get immersed in the worlds created by them.

The process of regional licensing is not different from Hindi

Streaming has tremendously reduced language barriers in entertainment. Films from all regions of the country, told in different languages are now able to find like-minded audiences in India as well as around the world. It’s really about the story, and it’s the story that matters.

