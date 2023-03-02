Explained: How Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan's record collection will give boost to Salman Khan's Tiger 3 at the box office?
Salman Khan's Tiger 3 is directed by Fan and Band Baaja Baaraat helmer Maneesh Sharma.
While 2022 turned out to be one of the worst years for Bollywood at the box office, 2023 started with a record-breaking phenomenon in the form of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan. The spy-actioner shattered every possible record at the domestic market and is just a few lakhs away to break the record of Prabhas, Anushka Shetty and Rana Daggubati starrer Baahubali 2 (Hindi).
The film is expected to end its theatrical run with around Rs 515 crore and while it has set a huge benchmark for another biggie from YRF’s Spy Universe, which is Tiger 3, it will also give a huge benefit to the Salman Khan starrer at the box office.
Yes, just like Tiger’s cameo in Pathaan turned out to be the biggest highlight in the Siddharth Anand directorial, we can expect a similar result with the Maneesh Sharma movie as the reports suggest SRK will have a special appearance in Tiger 3.
Also Read: Tiger 3, Fighter to Hera Pheri 3: Upcoming Bollywood biggies that can challenge the humongous record of SRK’s Pathaan
Menacing antagonist
John Abraham’s portrayal of Jim in Pathaan won the hearts of millions and with Emraan Hashmi playing the lead antagonist in Tiger 3 can surely make the moviegoers go crazy. In fact, the epic battle between Salman and Hashmi is expected to get all the claps, cheers and hoots in the cinema halls.
Merge of spies and plots
The merge of storylines and plots along with spies played by Salman Khan (Tiger), Shah Rukh Khan (Pathaan) and Hrithik Roshan (Kabir) doesn’t only give a hint about the upcoming movie from the franchise but also gives a larger-than-life experience to fans by showing them their favourite megastars together.
Goodwill of the franchise
If we keep aside the spy universe, Tiger franchise itself enjoys a humongous fanbase thanks to Salman’s swag and his amazing chemistry with Katrina Kaif aka Zoya
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Who is Rizwan Khan, Shah Rukh Khan's lookalike and body double in Pathaan?
He's a spiting image of the Superstar and has amassed over 18K followers on Instagram. His username is iamsrkdon2.
When John Abraham called Karan Johar 'clannish' for asking about Shah Rukh, Aamir, and Salman Khan
Taking the response lightly, Karan thanked him for being the flag-bearer of the fraternity and said, "You are just causing confusion there; you are just being a brat."
YRF on Pathaan entering the 500 crore club: 'The YRF Spy Universe has only gotten stronger'
Yash Raj Films’ Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, is a historic all-time blockbuster and is already the highest grossing Hindi film worldwide with collections at 1003 crore gross.