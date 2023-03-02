While 2022 turned out to be one of the worst years for Bollywood at the box office, 2023 started with a record-breaking phenomenon in the form of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan. The spy-actioner shattered every possible record at the domestic market and is just a few lakhs away to break the record of Prabhas, Anushka Shetty and Rana Daggubati starrer Baahubali 2 (Hindi).

The film is expected to end its theatrical run with around Rs 515 crore and while it has set a huge benchmark for another biggie from YRF’s Spy Universe, which is Tiger 3, it will also give a huge benefit to the Salman Khan starrer at the box office.

Yes, just like Tiger’s cameo in Pathaan turned out to be the biggest highlight in the Siddharth Anand directorial, we can expect a similar result with the Maneesh Sharma movie as the reports suggest SRK will have a special appearance in Tiger 3.

Menacing antagonist

John Abraham’s portrayal of Jim in Pathaan won the hearts of millions and with Emraan Hashmi playing the lead antagonist in Tiger 3 can surely make the moviegoers go crazy. In fact, the epic battle between Salman and Hashmi is expected to get all the claps, cheers and hoots in the cinema halls.

Merge of spies and plots

The merge of storylines and plots along with spies played by Salman Khan (Tiger), Shah Rukh Khan (Pathaan) and Hrithik Roshan (Kabir) doesn’t only give a hint about the upcoming movie from the franchise but also gives a larger-than-life experience to fans by showing them their favourite megastars together.

Goodwill of the franchise

If we keep aside the spy universe, Tiger franchise itself enjoys a humongous fanbase thanks to Salman’s swag and his amazing chemistry with Katrina Kaif aka Zoya

