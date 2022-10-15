With another delay in its release date, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3 has been rescheduled to release on Diwali 2023. The news, which came as a disappointment for several of Salman’s fans, was announced on Saturday by the film’s lead actors on their social media handles. Earlier, the film was slated to release on Eid 2023. Actor Salman Khan. while taking to his Instagram as well as Twitter handles, announced the new release date of Yash Raj Films production further adding that the film will be released in three languages- Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The same message was also shared by Katrina Kaif on her Instagram handle. “Tiger has a new date… Diwali 2023 it is! Celebrate Tiger 3 with YRF50 only at a big screen near you. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu”, Salman wrote.

Check their posts:

Tiger has a new date… Diwali 2023 it is! Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. #katrinakaif | #ManeeshSharma | @yrf pic.twitter.com/74cyIoopt2 — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) October 15, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)



Notably, as we can in the poster shared by the actors, it shows Salman’s signature tough look from the Tiger franchise. Fans have also showered the news with love as they await their favourite actors back in action as Tiger and Zoya.

About Tiger 3

The third installment in the Tiger franchise, Tiger 3 is the sequel to Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai, both of which were major hits. While Salman is seen in the role of an Indian spy Avinash Singh Rathore or Tiger, Katrina plays the role of a Pakistani spy and Tiger’s love interest, Zoya Humaimi.

The third part went on floors in March last year and has been shot in various locations abroad. Directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra, the film also celebrates 50 years of Yash Raj Films production and also features a cameo appearance from none other than Shah Rukh Khan.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.