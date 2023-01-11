Not just pan- India, it is a global success for Kantara now and a proud moment for India as Hombale films Kantara qualifies for Oscar contention for Best picture (Main) category and Best Actors category. India is a treasure trove of stories because of its diverse culture. The story of Rishab Shetty’s Kantara is original and hence it touches the hearts of the audiences. It talks about the conflict of man versus nature, zamindar vs its villagers which is a relevant topic and we hardly get to see in today’s films. The simplicity of the story telling makes it stand out. It is not that we have not spoken

Kantara is a massy film with a thrill element and touches upon cast politics of Karnataka, is this the reason why it is making headlines ever since its release. Kantara has been on an unprecedented rise all over the nation ever since the release of its Kannada and Hindi version. With each passing day it is getting stronger at the box-office. Directed by Rishab Shetty and another Hombale Films production, the action thriller film Kantara features Shetty himself as a Kambala champion, who disagrees with an honest DRFO officer.

The triumphing degree of Hombale films Kantara doesn’t seem to settle down. Having collected immense love from all across, the film has now made it to the Academy Awards qualification list in the categories of Best Picture and Best Actor which means ‘Kantara’ is eligible for Oscar members to cast a vote and make its way to the main nominations. It is a sheer pride moment for the film as it has made its name among the 301 movies. Moreover, the film has recently completed 100 days of its release in the theaters and is still running in cinema halls.

Now what made Kantara such an interesting watch? The way the past and present is weaved together makes it an interesting watch. It is narrated through three timelines and is deeply rooted in the culture and rituals of the coastal region. The film starts with the king of the 18th century giving a piece of land to the native tribes in the coastal region. Then it shows the 70s where it is shown the descendant king trying to reclaim the land. And finally, it shows the strategies of the feudal lord to regain the land from the tribal community.

the makers of the film, Hombale Films

Rishab Shetty took to social media and said, "We are overjoyed to share that 'Kantara' has received 2 Oscar qualifications! A heartfelt thank you to all who have supported us. We look forward to share this journey ahead with all of your support.

The producer of the film Vijay Kiragandur also expressed his pride for the film being qualified for the contention list. He said, “We are ecstatic and elated at the same time after seeing the contention list. Kantara has been a divine blessing for us. We are making every effort to promote the movie and we will do whatever it takes to qualify for the nominations. We are already in touch with our foreign distributors for the movie campaign promotions. Kantara has been a wonderful and a thrilling journey for all of us involved and we cumulatively take pride in how the movie has shaped and received appreciation globally.”

Kantara was released in the Kannada version and Hindi version on 30th September and 14th October respectively. The film is written and directed by Rishab Shetty. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda, under Hombale Films, the film features Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, and Kishore Kumar G in pivotal roles.

