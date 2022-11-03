Entertainment

What Bollywood should learn from the pan-India success of Rishab Shetty's Kantara

Rishab Shetty and Sapthami Gowda's Kantara recently entered the Rs 300 crore club at the global box office.

Ganesh Aaglave November 03, 2022 12:22:02 IST
What Bollywood should learn from the pan-India success of Rishab Shetty's Kantara

It’s been almost three weeks that the Hindi version of Rishab Shetty’s Kantara has been dominating the box office. Despite the release of Bollywood biggies during Diwali like Ram Setu and Thank God, the Kannada mass entertainer continued to garner footfalls and became a super-successful venture in the Hindi-speaking markets.

With Kantara‘s pan-India success, once again it is proved that if the content is real, relevant and earthy, audience will flock to the theatres and make it a hit.

The first and foremost thing, which Bollywood should learn from Kantara is to explore the unexplored elements of the country, which will be relevant, real, believable and hit the right chord immediately with the audience. The audience should find a connect with the characters of the film, which is clearly missing in recent Bollywood films.

Additionally, Bollywood should focus to make films which cater to masses and not only to elite classes. At the end, mass centres contribute a major chunk when it comes to footfalls in the cinema halls.

The Rishab Shetty directorial, which also features Sapthami Gowda and Achyuth Kumar, has emerged the second-highest-grossing Kannada cinema of all-time surpassing the business of Yash starrer KGF. Apart from fans and experts, Kantara has also garnered praises from stars like Prabhas, Dhanush, Rajinikanth, Shilpa Shetty, Kangana Ranaut, Pooja Hegde, Ram Gopal Varma, Urmila Matondkar, Vivek Agnihotri and others.

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: November 03, 2022 12:22:02 IST

TAGS:

also read

Bhediya: Is folklore genre the next big thing in Bollywood?
Entertainment

Bhediya: Is folklore genre the next big thing in Bollywood?

The genre of folklore seems to be the next big thing not only in Bollywood but also in the Indian film industry.

Explained: Why films like Kantara and Ponniyin Selvan: 1 emerged pan-India box office winners
Entertainment

Explained: Why films like Kantara and Ponniyin Selvan: 1 emerged pan-India box office winners

While Ponniyin Selvan grossed over Rs 450 crore at the global box office, Rishab Shetty's Kantara emerged as the second-highest Kannada grosser of all-time.

Despite the controversies Rishab Shetty’s Kantara still rocks at the box office
Entertainment

Despite the controversies Rishab Shetty’s Kantara still rocks at the box office

Kantara books phenomenal global success as it becomes the first South Indian film to play in 50plus theaters after 25 days in a single language.