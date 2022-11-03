It’s been almost three weeks that the Hindi version of Rishab Shetty’s Kantara has been dominating the box office. Despite the release of Bollywood biggies during Diwali like Ram Setu and Thank God, the Kannada mass entertainer continued to garner footfalls and became a super-successful venture in the Hindi-speaking markets.

With Kantara‘s pan-India success, once again it is proved that if the content is real, relevant and earthy, audience will flock to the theatres and make it a hit.

“The unknown is more than the known” no one could have said this better in cinema than @hombalefilms #KantaraMovie you gave me goosebumps @shetty_rishab Rishab hats off to you as a writer,director and actor.Congrats to the whole cast and crew of this masterpiece in indian cinema — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) October 26, 2022

The first and foremost thing, which Bollywood should learn from Kantara is to explore the unexplored elements of the country, which will be relevant, real, believable and hit the right chord immediately with the audience. The audience should find a connect with the characters of the film, which is clearly missing in recent Bollywood films.

Additionally, Bollywood should focus to make films which cater to masses and not only to elite classes. At the end, mass centres contribute a major chunk when it comes to footfalls in the cinema halls.

The Rishab Shetty directorial, which also features Sapthami Gowda and Achyuth Kumar, has emerged the second-highest-grossing Kannada cinema of all-time surpassing the business of Yash starrer KGF. Apart from fans and experts, Kantara has also garnered praises from stars like Prabhas, Dhanush, Rajinikanth, Shilpa Shetty, Kangana Ranaut, Pooja Hegde, Ram Gopal Varma, Urmila Matondkar, Vivek Agnihotri and others.

