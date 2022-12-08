Explained: How Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2 is set to break the 200 crore barrier after Golmaal and Tanhaji

Actor Ajay Devgn is the new hit machine of Bollywood and not the Khans. He is on top of the list with his latest release Drishyam 2. Helmed by Abhishek Pathak, the film entered the 100-crore club within a few days of its release. Ajay Devgn is now a happy man in Bollywood who is enjoying the successful run at the box office beating new releases like Bhediya and An Action Hero.

Drishyam 2 truly brought the audiences back to the theatres. Directed by Abhishek Pathak of Ujda Chaman fame, Drishyam 2, a sequel to 2015 film Drishyam and a remake of 2021 Malayalam original has been a huge success at the box office. Starring Ajay Devgn, Akshaye Khanna, Tabu and Shriya Saran, Drishyam 2 was loved by the audiences. The Malayalam and Telugu versions of Drishyam 2 are already on OTT, having been seen by millions during the pandemic. Ajay Devgn and director Abhishek Pathak made sure the Hindi version stays fresh.

Drishyam is a sequel to Nishikant Kamat’s hit thriller from 2015. The Malayalam version of Drishyam 2, starring Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba Hassan and Esther Anil was released in February 2021. It was the sequel to their 2013 film, directed by Jeethu Joseph. It’s been 20 days since Drishyam 2’s release and netizens have not stopped praising him for his performance and they simply loved the story line and tight script of the thriller.

Drishyam 2is inching closer to 200 crore club after Tanhaji and Golmaal. According to media reports, even after 20 days the is maintaining its pace at the box office. Reportedly, the film has garnered around two to three crore. With latest numbers, the film’s total collections now stand at 194.34-195.34 crore at the domestic box office. Drishyam 2 earned 192.34 crore in first 19 days at the box office.

Looks like, we still have to wait for a few more days for Drishyam 2 to touch 200 crore mark. Before Drishyam 2, Ajay Devgn last broke 200 crore carrier with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior in the 3rd week of its release.

Speaking of Drishyam 2’s day-wise collection the film collection, it jumped every expectation and opened to 15.38 crore followed by 21.59 crore on Day 2 of its box office. It later collected 27.17 crore followed by 10.48 crore, on Days 3 and 4 respectively in its first week.

