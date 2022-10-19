Ajay Devgn and Tabu on Drishyam 2

At the trailer launch of the film that was held in Goa, Firtspost caught up with the main leads of Drishyam 2 Ajay Devgn and Tabu. In an informal conversation with the press, Devgn explained that while retaining the essence of the original film of Mohanlal, certain creative changes were inculcated around the new characters and how the Hindi version of Drishyam 2 is different from the Malayalam one. The Hindi sequel with fresh characters will be a new cinematic experience for the audience.

Tabu too mentioned that her character is beautifully written with several layers and that playing Meera Deshmukh was the most difficult role that she has played so far. Drishyam 2, directed by filmmaker Abhishek Pathak and produced by Kumar Mangat’s Panorama Studios and Bhushan Kumar, is scheduled to release in theatres on November 18.

Edited excerpts from the interview:

On Akshaye Khanna joining the team in Drishyam 2…

The casting of Akshaye Khannawas decided by Abhishek Pathak, but we shared a great rapo. Akshaye and me. It is always great to work with a good actor because good actors take out the best in you. We needed somebody like him.

Both you and Tabu share a common ground and that is protecting the family, what is it that you have to say about that?

Ajay Devgn: I think most of the mothers are like this and my character is also right because anybody will do anything protect their family. So, this clash is very interesting because this clash is an emotional clash.

Tabu: It was difficult for me because it is a complicated emotion. She had to be true to her profession and at the same time. Many a times you know what is right and what is wrong, but you are unable to control your emotions because you are a human being. That was the struggle of being Meera Deshmukh on screen. It’s one of my most difficult roles that I have played so far and I must give credit to Jeetu Joseph for writing this character because it is very unusual for writers to write these kind of characters where you cannot say she is good or bad. She comes with an entire package of being right, wrong, good bad, but finally we all know she is a mother and it is beyond her to be okay with losing her son.

There are several scenes which is unconstitutional and illegal, what is your take on that?

Ajay Devgn: That’s what the scene is all about. They are pushing the bar. Had this been done in a legal way, then there wouldn’t have been a film. So, there are characters who want vengeance and they want to win it by hook or crook.

When Drishyam first part was made was it decided from the very beginning that there is going to be a sequel?

Ajay Devgn: When a film is made, we don’t decide that a sequel is going to be made. A sequel is only made when the film is successful and is a big hit with the audience. Firstly, the audience needs to accept the film, then it is decided whether a sequel is going to be made at all or not.

How is Drishyam 2 different from the original Mohanlal’s movie?

Ajay Devgn: My director has done a fabulous job. The film is treated in a different way There were a lot of characters added, and a lot of changes made. You won’t see Akshaye’s character in the (Malayalam) film or Gaitonde (Kamlesh Sawant). So, a lot of changes have been made but keeping the soul of the film intact. So, when you see the film it is going to be very fresh for the audience.

